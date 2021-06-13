What do critics think of Lorde Solar Power’s new song?







Lorde’s first release in four years – Solar Power – was met with great fanfare. Since the song’s release on Friday, the clip has reached over 3.8 million views. So what did the critics think? Freelance entertainment writer Chris Schulz told Francesca Rudkin that this is a connection between what she has done in the past and what she will publish in the future. “The problem she has is that she reappears in a musical landscape that was made in her shadow,” quoting Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. His New Zealand colleague and Apple Music radio DJ Zane Lowe called the sun-inspired track “the sound of a New Zealand summer.” Jon Pareles of the New York Times called the song “the last thing to expect from a songwriter as brooding and intense as Lorde” and added that it was a “carefree song.” Pitchfork music review called it a “soft-touch hymn to the simple pleasures of the season.” Slant magazine said the song “doesn’t have the urgency of its best songs, it has a psychedelic, airy quality that pairs perfectly with summer walks and trips to the beach, and an upbeat outlook.” The Jezebel website was decidedly harsher, calling Solar Power “shockingly basic, from lukewarm acoustic output to canned enlightened lyrics.” “ A Billboard reviewer reflected on how Lorde has blossomed into her new era. “The Lorde we know this time around has found peace in the natural world,” wrote Jason Lipshutz. “Like all great pop songs, Solar Power is deceptively simple: after a few plays you notice the saxophone and trumpet slipped into the mix, along with the barely audible ad-lib.” So sorry, I can’t do it, “after Lorde shrugged,” I tend to cancel all plans. “ And NME has had rave reviews for Lorde’s return. Giving the track a five-star review, the media reviewer called the song a “quiet but extremely confident comeback.” Critic Rhian Daly said Lorde’s return was “liberating.”

