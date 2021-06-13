Entertainment
Virtual Singers is at the head of a multibillion dollar industry in China
Luo Tianyi’s New Year’s show was uncrowded by pop star standards, with only around 300 people in attendance. Then again, she wasn’t there either.
To see Luo, one of China’s rising superstars, some 150 million people took to direct on their TVs and mobile devices. The teenage singer is a vocaloid, the first text-to-speech, computer-generated, Mandarin-speaking pop star.
China is the latest market to embrace vocaloids, the most extreme mashup of tech and music. Although they developed in Japan and exerted their influence on K-pop, China has the largest potential audience, with around 390 million people watching virtual idols. The accompanying animation industry, which includes television series and comics, hit $ 35 billion in 2020, according to media company iQiyi.
From a lively cat dancing with Paula Abdul in the 1990s to the holograms that resurrected dead singers in the 2000s, the music industry has flirted with non-human performances for as long as technology allowed.
For a lump sum of $ 225, creators get a audio editing software that can generate full songs with synthetic human voices. Yamaha is currently developing technology to make vocals more realistic and enable musical expressions unique to vocaloids.
Young fans
With brilliant pop tunes, Luo embodies the genre. She is 15, gray hair, green eyes and 5 million Weibo followers. Her concerts sell out in minutes, she is sung and dance to Lang Lang’s piano accompaniment, and CCTV put her on the lineup of their Spring Festival Gala alongside Andy Lau and Andrea Bocelli.
More than a third of Luo fans were born after 2000 and mostly located in China’s biggest cities, as the company tries to expand its presence beyond them. Nescafé, KFC and other companies have used his songs in advertising campaigns. Harper’s Bazaar put its image on the cover of its Chinese edition.
Tencent Bet billions on players with more fans than NBA stars
All this is the work ofShanghai Henian Technology Co., which is emerging as China’s premier vocaloid impresario, with six artists. The company, which has offices in China and Japan, has focused on the vocaloids business for about a decade. Shanghai Henian previously worked with Yamaha on virtual singers before purchasing the rights to Luo in 2015.
The most famous vocaloid of Japan, Hatsune Miku, offers a window into the potential opportunities – and the limits – for rising stars in China. In the 14 years since her debut, she has amassed over 100,000 songs and a wide range of sponsorship deals, she offers a window into the potential – and the limits – of future Chinese stars. The country’s industry is estimated at $ 100 million, although the ripple effects are greater: video streaming site Bilibili which raised $ 2.6 billion in a secondary list this year started as the forum. Mikufans.cn fans
Microsoft steps up efforts to bring virtual reality to the masses
“One thing that’s somewhat unique to vocaloid culture, compared to other creative hobbyist cultures, is that it’s not just music that is created,” said Hiroyuki Ito, CEO of Crypton Future Media Inc, owner of Miku. “Someone would create a song, and someone else would tie up a story or draw an illustration or make a music video.” Vocaloid culture has narrowed the gap between amateur and professional music production, he added.
Take Kenshi Yonezu, who gained popularity with his vocaloid music in 2009 before making his debut in person. He ultimately became the first artist to land Billboard’s Song of the Year in Japan for two consecutive years.
Artificial intelligence
In China, the approach is less popular. Vocaloids like Luo are promoted alongside human celebrities, appearing on variety shows, singing programs, shopping festivals and live content.
Dealing with vocaloids isn’t necessarily easier than working with human stars. For Luo’s New Year’s show, Shanghai Henian spent months tracing her outfits, visuals and movements on the stage.
“When you think of a human performer, the singer’s height doesn’t change regardless of camera movements,” said Candy Huang, director of operations at Luo’s company. “However, Luo is a virtual character – to achieve the correct size of her body for the movements of the camera, without shattering the illusion that she should be real – it requires a tremendous amount of calculation and skill. high technology.”
Going forward, Shanghai Henian is working to merge Luo with artificial intelligence to enable him to think independently and communicate with fans, as well as benefit from a recent hype in gu feng – a type of inspired music. of traditional Chinese music and history, Huang said. . “It may be 15 forever, but we need to upgrade it to accommodate changing consumer tastes,” she said.
– With the help of Rie Morita and Grace Huang
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]