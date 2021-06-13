Virtual Singers is at the head of a multibillion dollar industry in China

Luo Tianyi’s New Year’s show was uncrowded by pop star standards, with only around 300 people in attendance. Then again, she wasn’t there either.

To see Luo, one of China’s rising superstars, some 150 million people took to direct on their TVs and mobile devices. The teenage singer is a vocaloid, the first text-to-speech, computer-generated, Mandarin-speaking pop star.

China is the latest market to embrace vocaloids, the most extreme mashup of tech and music. Although they developed in Japan and exerted their influence on K-pop, China has the largest potential audience, with around 390 million people watching virtual idols. The accompanying animation industry, which includes television series and comics, hit $ 35 billion in 2020, according to media company iQiyi.

From a lively cat dancing with Paula Abdul in the 1990s to the holograms that resurrected dead singers in the 2000s, the music industry has flirted with non-human performances for as long as technology allowed.

For a lump sum of $ 225, creators get a audio editing software that can generate full songs with synthetic human voices. Yamaha is currently developing technology to make vocals more realistic and enable musical expressions unique to vocaloids.

Young fans

With brilliant pop tunes, Luo embodies the genre. She is 15, gray hair, green eyes and 5 million Weibo followers. Her concerts sell out in minutes, she is sung and dance to Lang Lang’s piano accompaniment, and CCTV put her on the lineup of their Spring Festival Gala alongside Andy Lau and Andrea Bocelli.

More than a third of Luo fans were born after 2000 and mostly located in China’s biggest cities, as the company tries to expand its presence beyond them. Nescafé, KFC and other companies have used his songs in advertising campaigns. Harper’s Bazaar put its image on the cover of its Chinese edition.

All this is the work of Shanghai Henian Technology Co., which is emerging as China’s premier vocaloid impresario, with six artists. The company, which has offices in China and Japan, has focused on the vocaloids business for about a decade. Shanghai Henian previously worked with Yamaha on virtual singers before purchasing the rights to Luo in 2015.

The most famous vocaloid of Japan, Hatsune Miku, offers a window into the potential opportunities – and the limits – for rising stars in China. In the 14 years since her debut, she has amassed over 100,000 songs and a wide range of sponsorship deals, she offers a window into the potential – and the limits – of future Chinese stars. The country’s industry is estimated at $ 100 million, although the ripple effects are greater: video streaming site Bilibili which raised $ 2.6 billion in a secondary list this year started as the forum. Mikufans.cn fans

“One thing that’s somewhat unique to vocaloid culture, compared to other creative hobbyist cultures, is that it’s not just music that is created,” said Hiroyuki Ito, CEO of Crypton Future Media Inc, owner of Miku. “Someone would create a song, and someone else would tie up a story or draw an illustration or make a music video.” Vocaloid culture has narrowed the gap between amateur and professional music production, he added.

Take Kenshi Yonezu, who gained popularity with his vocaloid music in 2009 before making his debut in person. He ultimately became the first artist to land Billboard’s Song of the Year in Japan for two consecutive years.

Artificial intelligence

In China, the approach is less popular. Vocaloids like Luo are promoted alongside human celebrities, appearing on variety shows, singing programs, shopping festivals and live content.

Dealing with vocaloids isn’t necessarily easier than working with human stars. For Luo’s New Year’s show, Shanghai Henian spent months tracing her outfits, visuals and movements on the stage.

“When you think of a human performer, the singer’s height doesn’t change regardless of camera movements,” said Candy Huang, director of operations at Luo’s company. “However, Luo is a virtual character – to achieve the correct size of her body for the movements of the camera, without shattering the illusion that she should be real – it requires a tremendous amount of calculation and skill. high technology.”

Going forward, Shanghai Henian is working to merge Luo with artificial intelligence to enable him to think independently and communicate with fans, as well as benefit from a recent hype in gu feng – a type of inspired music. of traditional Chinese music and history, Huang said. . “It may be 15 forever, but we need to upgrade it to accommodate changing consumer tastes,” she said.

