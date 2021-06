In his war with Salman Khan, it looks like self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is not going to calm down anytime soon. After his response to Mika Singh yesterday, he again came looking for his “Bollywood Ka Gunda Bhai” and criticized it, referring to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He said Bollywood couldn’t win this time around and he wouldn’t die. If you ignore it, it was after KRK, in his review for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, accused Salman of money laundering, that the actor slammed him into court. But that hasn’t stopped Kamaal R Khan from continuing his business and making some crazy statements about the Bollywood superstar. In his latest rant, Kamaal said he would turn Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai into a TV actor. Read on to find out all you should about the same. KRK took to his private Twitter account and warned Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai. He said he is a foreigner but not Sushant Singh Rajput who will die. The self-proclaimed reviewer according to TOI, wrote, Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai Ye Toh Tu 100% Maan Kar Chal, Principal Ki Outsider Bhale Hi Hun, Principal Lekin Doosra #SushantSingh Nahi Banoonga. Naa Hi Main Maroonga Aur Naa Hi Bollywood Ki Jeet Hogi. Iss Baar Bollywood Ki Haar Hogi. Kyonki is Baar Bollywood Ne Galat Aadmi Se Panga Liya hai. Adding his thoughts to the debate between outsiders and insiders, KRK continued: Whenever an alien gets famous, all the people of Bollywood come together like gangsters to corner him in the end. And again, they do the same against me. But this time, they will not succeed. Instead, they will regret it for their entire lives. These Lukkhas cannot finish me. KRK further continued to search Salman Khan and said: Maine iss Bollywood ke Gali Ke Gunde Ko TV actor Naa Bana Diya To Mera Naam #KRK Nahi. Jiss Din Iss criminal Ka Career Khatam, Uss Din chamche Khud Hi Khatam. Uske Baad in Suwar Wali Shakal Walon Ko Bhi Jawab Milega! Abhi Inn Chamcho Ko Bhaunk Ne Do! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more! Must read: Bhuvan Bam issues moving note after his parents succumb to COVID: Was IA a good son? Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube







