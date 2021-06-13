TV-fueled rumors, shock of actor death: how awareness campaign hit back in Kerala

5:30 p.m. at Vengakadavu ooru in the districts of Palakkad Attappadi, the only tribal block in Kerala, Dr Mohamed Musthafa and his team of health workers wait at the anganwadi building for men and women over 45 to show up for their Covid vaccinations -19.

Tribal promoter P Rajan calls out a few names. Nobody shows up. The vaccination team made up of a doctor, two nurses, a health inspector and the tribal promoter decides to go up a concrete road flanked by small houses with brick tiled roofs.

The team is knocking on a few doors. A few heads stick out and a health worker announces: How old are you? Anyone over 45, go out with your Aadhaar cards. You are receiving vaccines.

As some exit, timidly holding their scratched Aadhaar cards, the health team gets into their jeep and heads to the heart of the colony.

Explain Fight against hesitation Manipurs Kamjong district, which has administered 4,561 doses to date, administered 591 between 22 and 28 May; and only 95 between May 29 and June 24, reflecting the issues officials face as they deploy across the country. Anticipating the same, the Center had asked states to identify areas reluctant to vaccinate before the campaign rolls out. The health ministry also stressed that mobilization should be contextualized to community needs and address state-specific variations such as tribal-non-tribal and hard-to-reach pockets. On January 25, more than a week after the launch of the vaccination campaign, a meeting on the communication strategy to combat vaccine reluctance was convened and the strategy was shared with the directors of the national missions of health of all states. At the block level, the strategy includes community meetings and home visits. States have been urged to use local influencers, including tribal leaders, to allay fears.

As part of a concerted campaign to control the spread of Covid in remote areas, the health department is delivering vaccines to areas like Attappadi, where 40% of the population belong to tribal groups. As of June 10, 79.22% of the target population in Attappadi had been vaccinated.

There are 85 families belonging to the Erula tribe in Vengakadavu, in the panchayat of Sholayur. The colony reported two deaths from Covid-19, including that of the ooru moopan (tribal chief), and 63 positive cases, most in the second wave of the pandemic.

Although vaccination was opened to the general population from March 1, it was not until June 10 that the Vengakadavu colony received the first dose.

According to Dr Mohamed, a doctor at the primary health center in Sholayur, we do the vaccinations in the evening because during the day most of the tribals are usually far from the hamlets. They take their goats or cows to graze in the morning and only come back in the evening. We do not let them know in advance as they tend to stay away from home.

With most households equipped with televisions, Attappadi tribes are informed of Covid news via Malayalam and Tamil news channels. But sometimes television also brings bad news and unfounded fears. In Vengakadavu, news of the death of Tamil actor Viveks in Chennai, apparently a day after his vaccination, fueled some of these fears.

Rajan, the tribal promoter whose job it is to act as a bridge between the government and the tribals, says they had to work hard to dispel rumors of vaccine-related deaths. We have carried out awareness campaigns. Although they were reluctant at first, things got better when some of them agreed to take the photos. They also changed their minds after the two Covid deaths in the colony, he said.

The reluctance is also linked to the fear of the adverse effects of the vaccine. Nanjan, 47, says: “If I have a fever after the vaccination, who will take care of my goats?

Dr Mohamed says the fear of losing his income is real. “Also, if someone develops a fever, it can trigger unnecessary fear in other members of the tribe. So we give everyone a paracetamol tablet, he says.

Attappadi Tribal Health Nodal Officer, Dr Prabhu Das, says the vaccination campaign for people over 45 has made remarkable progress. Puthur’s panchayat in Attappadi, for example, has been successful in 100% immunizing people over 45.

It is now 8 p.m. and the health team is about to leave after having vaccinated 30 people in the colony. There are 29 others in the 45+ category in the colony who have yet to be vaccinated.