Ubisoft reveals Rocksmith +, the future of interactive music learning | Business

SAN FRANCISCO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 12, 2021–

Today at Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft announced Rocksmith +, a new subscription service that teaches players to play guitar and bass through their favorite songs. Building on the award-winning Rocksmith Method, which has helped nearly five million people learn to play guitar, Rocksmith + will release Summer 2021 for Windows PC exclusively through the Ubisoft Store. * Rocksmith + will also launch on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in fall 2021. Rocksmith + will be available on iOS and Android devices at a later date.

Compatible with acoustic, electric and bass guitars, Rocksmith + will start with thousands of songs and grow to millions more in the future, in genres ranging from rock, classical, indie, alternative, hip-hop, pop, metal , country, latin, R&B, and more. At launch, Rocksmith + will feature a variety of authentic arrangements that represent the songs as the artists originally played them, and all songs in the library will be playable with chord charts for players to hum and strum.

Users can take advantage of a full suite of new and improved practice tools, including Riff Repeater, in which they can directly practice specific riffs in their favorite songs; and Adaptive Difficulty, in which Rocksmith + dynamically adapts to the skill level of guitarists as they play. These tools are designed to give guitarists control over their learning journey. Rocksmith + will be available for $ 14.99 for a 1-month subscription, $ 39.99 for a 3-month subscription, and $ 99.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, the team behind Rocksmith that has provided guitar learning for over 10 years, Rocksmith + is the only subscription service that offers interactive music learning using official song masters and powerful real-time commentary. improved their skills, and Rocksmith + builds on the proven method with new songs, learning modes and training tools to add for years to come. *** In addition to improving their mechanics, users will also have access to free online videos to learn proper technique, music theory, equipment, instrument maintenance, and more.

Additionally, users can play with an acoustic guitar or electric instrument and amp using the Rocksmith + Connect mobile app, which features phone-as-mic technology. By pairing their mobile device with their PC or console, the built-in microphone can track their guitar, allowing them to play without additional equipment. Rocksmith + is also compatible with consoles using the Rocksmith Real Tone cable. For PC users, Rocksmith + is compatible with Real Tone cable or existing guitar interfaces on electric and electro-acoustic instruments. **** Rocksmith + is also in partnership with Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, Ibanez, Ernie Ball, Ernie Ball Music Man, Marshall, Orange and Mesa / Boogie.

Rocksmith Workshop, a new user-generated content system that allows users to add arrangements from a licensed playlist to the library, will bring the music community to the heart of Rocksmith +. For the first time, the Rocksmith community has more control over adding any arrangements they want when they want. The publicly accessible Rocksmith Workshop will allow users to create all aspects of a song, from transcription to tones. Community arrangements are peer reviewed for quality and available to all users.

Rocksmith + offers world-first learning tools that take the guesswork out of mastering music. But even the best music learning software in the world needs to be fine-tuned for the millions of songs to come. To test Rocksmith + for free during its Closed Beta on PC, visit rocksmith.com/beta. *****

For more information on Rocksmith +, please visit rocksmith.com.

For the latest news on Rocksmith + and other Ubisoft games, please visit news.ubisoft.com.

* 4.8 million copies of Rocksmith and Rocksmith 2014 sold.

** Ubisoft’s associated studios are Osaka and Pune.

*** According to a national study conducted by C&C Market Research.

**** Experience may vary with third party guitar interfaces. Technical support is not provided for third-party interfaces, and not all interfaces may be supported.

***** Limited places available.

Rocksmith + is the future of interactive music learning; a new subscription service that teaches users to play guitar and bass through their favorite songs. It is based on the award-winning Rocksmith method and on innovative practice tools developed by Ubisoft San Francisco. With state-of-the-art enhanced note detection, real-time commentary, practice tools designed to put guitarists in control, all-new personalized recommendations and the only ever-evolving library with master recordings, Rocksmith + is the first tool for learning music. Software.

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of entertainment and interactive services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands including Assassins Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs and video game series. Tom Clancys, including Ghost Recon. , Rainbow Six and The Division. Ubisoft’s global network of studios and sales offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, cellphones, tablets and PCs. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, Ubisoft achieved net bookings of 2,241 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All rights reserved. The Rocksmith logo, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the United States and / or other countries.

