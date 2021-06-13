Yami Gautam is all in love with his sister in this new video of his mehendi, watch | Bollywood

A new video of Yami Gautam’s wedding ceremonies has been shared online. In the video, she can be seen having fun with her sister Surilie. Yami married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony last week.

Yami Gautam wears a mustard yellow salwar suit while his sister is dressed in a red salwar suit. Yami’s mehendi is finished and Surilie is doing her mehendi artwork while the camera captures them. The wedding song, Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’s song from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s hit 1995 film Dilwale Dulhaniya The Jayenge, plays in the background. Yami’s sister posted the video on Instagram and wrote: “Happiest Days”.

Earlier, she had posted pictures of haldi and other Yami wedding ceremonies.

Announcing her wedding last week, Yami posted her wedding photo and wrote on Instagram: “In your light I’m learning to love – Rumi With the blessing of our family, we got married today at a intimate wedding ceremony. Being very private individuals, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the path of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love , Yami and Aditya. “

For her wedding, she wore her mother’s sari. “Every day we become a little more like our mom and we couldn’t be prouder! Happy birthday mom,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo with her mom.

Yami and Aditya Dhar got married on June 4 in a private ceremony in her hometown of Himachal Pradesh. They worked together on their 2019 hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which starred Vicky Kaushal in the title role.