Daniela Elser: the Queen’s plan to mend the royal rift with Prince Harry and Meghan

Of all the things Harry and Meghan could be blamed on in 2021, being boring just isn’t one of them.

Of course, they can be accused of sacrificing the royal family on the altar of television ratings and becoming thugs in the most damaging way to the palace since King Henry VIII took the idea of ​​breaking with the Catholic Church in order to be able to form a couple with Anne Boelyn.

But boring? Predictable? Monotone?

Huh!

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed the arrival of their second child, daughter and monarchical namesake Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, with the choice of her highly unusual nickname once again setting off a storm of controversy.

Things hit a new low when lawyers acting for the Sussexes accused the BBC of libel after the national broadcaster suggested they had not obtained permission from the Queen to use her lifelong nickname for their daughter .

The palace’s refusal to support the couple and their lack of denial of the BBC report bore the marks of a new pugnacious front in the transatlantic war between Harry and the royal family at large.

However, even before this particular brawl broke out, there were already signs that something was brewing in London, something that carried with it a hint of palace tugging and that the palace was setting the stage for an unprecedented retaliation. .

Earlier this week, the UK Telegraph published an article reporting that Prince Charles and his Californian son were in “regular contact”, the first major sign that the rift between the Sussexes and the House of Windsor may very slowly begin to heal.

Which, of course, was great news for fans around the world of the Father-Son Reunions and the Forever Happiness Squad.

After all, for months now, Harry and Meghan’s emotional incontinence as they stood near a microphone ushered in a deadly new chapter for the Royal Family, with allegations of racism, lousy parenthood and “total neglect”.

Since the couple’s infamous TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, the relationship between the Duke and Duchess and the House of Windsor appears to have gone from poor to abysmal.

When Harry returned to the UK in April for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip, the cracks in the family were full and dismal.

What this new information on the Charles / Harry trigger is now available and circulating in the press is most likely only because someone wanted it, the most obvious instigator here being the palace.

But, where things get really interesting is later in the Telegraph room.

“The royal family is keen to bring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back into the fold,” he said.

“While they are gravely hurt by their explosive allegations of racism and neglect, they recognize that the Duke, in particular, is suffering and that further ostracism would only cause more damage.

The Queen is said to have invited the Duke to join her for lunch at Windsor Castle later this month, when he returns to the UK to join the Duke of Cambridge as they unveil a statue of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, July 1. “

The intended impression here seems simple: the benevolent palace will welcome the recalcitrant Duke into its tweed chest because Harry “is in pain” and they want to avoid “further damage”. That is, the queen and her companions will be the adults in the room and are ready to take matters into their own hands.

These kinds of delicious treats appearing in the British press seem to suggest that the palace is not done with Harry and that he is no longer willing to condone his newfound penchant for wreaking havoc in the name of truth. story.

Machiavelli himself would be proud here.

What about Harry? Well, the tongue seems to infer a certain fragility and tendency towards self-sabotage.

The Harry-is-not-okay story was also brought up this week by royal biographer Angela Levin who spent a year with him for her 2017 book Conversations With A Prince. She wrote: “Perhaps despite his new life, I suspect he is more miserable than we think, and remains haunted by a catalog of grievances.”

So is there any legitimacy in the fears for Harry’s well-being? Or is he now following in his mother’s very unfortunate footsteps by finding himself presented as somewhat unstable in contrast to the Steel Palace and considered? the neurotic son in the grip of too awkward emotion unlike the sane and lucid palate?

Before Lilibet’s hubbub, it seemed like Buckingham Palace could only come out splendid. If Harry didn’t appear at Windsor Castle freshly washed and ready for a catch-up with Gan Gan, he would only look rude and childish. If he did, they would look like the mature, sane part whose steady hand was needed to resolve this confusing situation.

Either way, the royal family would have fun looking like paragons of forgiveness and tolerance.

It was then. But 24 hours can be very long in Sussex-land.

Now the palace play has been significantly undermined by the information war that has erupted in London over Lilibet’s name and any attempt by the palace to deal with Harry and Meghan through media proxies will lose its power.

Yet there is no doubt that it would appear that the pieces of the royal family’s chessboard now appear to be moved with a newfound urgency and vigor. Perhaps it is worth remembering that in chess the queen is the most powerful figure of all.