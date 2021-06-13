“Other Black Girl,” a Bold and Poignant Debut from the Novelist “Albuquerque Journal





Congratulations on the first novelist Zakiya Dalila Harris. Her debut book "The Other Black Girl" is one of the most anticipated novels of the summer, if not the year, and it lives up to the hype. An intriguing mix of mystery, thriller, sci-fi and social commentary, "The Other Black Girl" takes place in Wagner Books, a publishing house where Nella Rogers is an editorial assistant and the only black girl in the office. That is, until she spots a new recruit named Hazel-May McCall, who is also black. Nella instantly hopes that Hazel will be an indispensable friend and comrade who takes on some of the black representation in the workplace. As someone who felt compelled to fit in with white mold during her time at Wagner's, Hazel is a breath of fresh air. Hazel encourages Nella to speak out when she recognizes a disturbing description of race in the writing of a popular novelist. But, as much as an ally as Hazel claims to be, she says one thing to Nella but does another. She quickly gains friends and opportunities at work, leaving Nella feeling more alienated than ever. At the same time, Nella begins to receive anonymous and threatening notes telling her to leave the company. Nella immediately suspects Hazel. Suddenly the other black girl in the office might not be her friend but her enemy. Delilah Harris' book lifts the veil on recent efforts by American businesses to embrace diversity, but also shows the weaknesses behind its intentions. It is a sharp, surprising, original work by an author who has a long future ahead of her. "The Other Black Girl" is also in development as a series on Hulu with Dalila Harris on board to co-write and executive produce.

