Local Creators From All Over Geekdom – The Minnesota Daily

The market showcased local artists producing geek-themed products and created a sense of community among those who shared niche interests.

Customers look at the crafts sold at the Geek Craft Expo held at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday, June 5.

Whether it was an Animal Crossing hat, a Hamilton tea towel, or a Pulp Fiction board, GeekCraft Expo Twin Cities had something to offer fans in a wide variety of niches.

After being rescheduled for 2020 due to the pandemic, this year’s GeekCraft Expo, held June 5-6, once again brought together individuals from all corners of the geek community, creating a sense of connection between sellers and customers.

Inside the Minneapolis Convention Center, customers lined up to participate in the event. Some rummaged through their belongings and took out vaccination cards; in doing so, fully vaccinated participants were given a vaccinated badge to wear, although this was not a requirement for admission. After checking in, customers explored the aisles, talked with exhibitors, and browsed the assortment of unique and original items around them.

These events have been taking place across the country since 2016, when GeekCraft Expo was founded by comic book writer Daniel Way and former Ubisoft Community Manager Kimberly Matsuzaki. The markets offer an assortment of geek-themed goods produced by local designers and artists.

Way, who is not only the director of the event, but has also written Marvel comics like Deadpool and Wolverine, said GeekCraft was built with the goal of putting local small businesses in mind. We want everyone who makes this stuff to be able to do it successfully full time, Way said.

He explained that this element of craftsmanship has contributed to the popularity of the events, as customers can find unique, non-mass-produced, functional items.

You can wander around GeekCraft and you can find things you will need, like an oven mitt, Way said. You can get one that’s handmade and that’s extremely good and will last a very, very long time, and it looks like the Infinity Gauntlet.

Carly Beyer, patron of the exhibition, said the event allowed her to grow as a geek and created a sense of community among those in attendance. She said that it can be difficult to open conversations about certain interests when you’re not sure if the other person is interested in the same thing. But at the show, that was not the case.

I feel like even though I don’t know a lot of people by first name, it’s not strange to open up a conversation, Beyer said. I don’t feel like I have to prepare a full explanation for a specific fandom, as they know it full well.

Carsten Aloin has attended various conventions for over ten years, but this was his first time attending a GeekCraft Expo event. For Aloin, the attraction of the exhibition was the opportunity to interact with artists and creators in person, rather than just shopping from them online. They also liked how the event responded to a range of different fandoms.

You get a greater variety of items, Aloin said. Especially since the term geek is very broad.

Charlie Couture, the artist behind Zombie On Canvas, described his work as a love letter to cult movies. His table at the exhibit featured heavy pop art pieces depicting scenes and characters from The Shining, Edward Scissorhands, Pulp Fiction, and a plethora of other iconic films.

The GeekCraft Expo was Coutures’ first in-person art exhibit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he said it felt a little rusty.

It sucks with the pandemic, where like every art show feels like a comeback show, Couture said. It’s a culture shock, that’s for sure.

University of Minnesota alumnus Wren Rivers has been selling geek-themed hand-painted kitchen towels since 2016. Her company, Crafty Rivers Emporium, offers a variety of designs inspired by Harry Potter, Doctor Who, Hamilton, Game of Thrones and other popular fandoms.

This year’s show gave Rivers the opportunity to reconnect with other businesses and clients that she has recognized at past events.

I like being able to see my nerdy, geeky people again, Rivers said.