Billie Eilish and actor boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce hold hands on a magical date at Disneyland





BILLIE Eilish and her actor boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce were holding hands as they had a magical date at Disneyland. Billie, 19 andMatthew, 29 seemed to be having a fun evening during their trip to Disney. 11 Billie Ellish and Matthew Tyler Vorce visited Disneyland Credit: La Méga Agence 11 The couple were walking with a bodyguard Credit: La Méga Agence Billie and Matthew, who both wore face masks, were joined on their date by a bodyguard on their VIP tour. The couple walked through Disneyland and ended up getting on many rides. The singer of Bad Guy and the Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? The actor seemed in love with each other as they enjoyed their romantic stroll. Matthew co-hosted a horror fiction podcast, which he also created,during the pandemic. 11 Billie and Matthew were out at night Credit: La Méga Agence 11 Billie and Matthew both wore their face masks Credit: La Méga Agence His other skills, based on his Backstage.com page, include screenwriting, soccer, drums, dancing, snowboarding, ice hockey, and soccer. It is not known how long Billie and Matthew have been dating. Both reps for the couple declined to comment on their relationship. 11 Billie drank from her water bottle Credit: La Méga Agence 11 Billie and Matthew were on a romantic walk Credit: La Méga Agence Last year, the music star kept quiet about her romantic lifestyle. Billie told UK radio show Capital Breakfast withRomain kemp: I absolutely want to keep [relationships] private. I had relationships and I kept them private, and even the ones I had; with the small amount that I let the world see, I regret it. 11 The two walked side by side in their promenade Credit: La Méga Agence 11 Billie wanted to keep her relationships "private" Credit: La Méga Agence "I think about the people who went public with their relations, and then they go their separate ways, and it's like What if things go wrong? Recently the Lost Cause star released theself-shot video clip for his latest single. In the clip, Billie donned a blonde look as she and her girlfriends started shooting water guns, eating late-night treats, and playing Twister. Fans believed Lost Cause's lyrics were about her previous relationship with her ex-boyfriend,Brandon adams. 11 Matthew created a horror podcast during the pandemic Credit: IMDB 11 Billie donned a blonde look for her new album Credits: INSTAGRAM / BILLIE EILISH: When the Party's Over artist talked a lot about Brandon in herApple TV + documentary. In the documentary, she recounts how unhappy she was with her ex. Billie said, "I didn't want the same things he wanted and I don't think it was fair for him. I don't think you should be in a relationship super turned on by things the other person couldn't care less about. " Billie continued, "And there was just a lack of effort, I think. I was literally like, 'Dude you don't even have enough love to love yourself, you can't love me. . And you don't have it. Like, you think you do. '" In an Instagram story, Brandon revealed in March that he was facing the death of his brothers upon their separation. Brandon said, "Sometimes people disagree and want the same things as each other. It's up to you to understand that there are multiple perspectives on a situation." 11 Billie released the music video for Lost Cause Credit: Vevo Lost Cause – Official Billie Eilish Music Video







