IMPACT Wrestling: Sami Callihan sacked after unexpected attack





Callihan made her presence felt (Photo: IMPACT Wrestling) IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds ended on a major bombshell when Don Callis fired Sami Callihan. The unpredictable star made his presence felt after the Young Bucks helped Kenny Omega defeat Moose and it cost him his job. The IMPACT Plus event on Saturday night was marked by a spectacular fight between Omega and his challenger for the IMPACT World Wrestling Championship, with the match taking place at Dailys Place. The special setting meant the champion couldn’t rely on the Good Brothers, who were at the usual Against All Odds venue as they lost to Callihan and Tommy Dreamer in a Street Fight earlier. However, Omega and his right-hand man Callis had an ace up their sleeve in the form of Matt and Nick Jackson, with the AEW Tag Team Champions helping the promotions world champion defeat Moose in a high-stakes game. After Omega sealed the victory with the One-Winged Angel, Sami hit the ring to attack the Bucks and lock his sights on Kenny with a baseball bat. However, Callis, who is still IMPACT vice president, shocked everyone by sacking the star before he could do too much damage. With Omega selected, he’s set for a championship showdown against Callihan at Slammiversary next month, so it’ll be interesting to see where things go from here, especially Thursday night. Elsewhere, Joe Doering looked very strong as he beat Japanese wrestling legend Satoshi Kojima in a fairly dominant performance. In Division X, five former champions Chris Bey, Petey Williams, Rohit Raju, Ace Austin and Trey Miguel delivered an absolutely fantastic fight that was only hampered by its ending. Miguel looked set for a win, but Madman Fulton came out and towered over everyone, trying to help Austin to the win, but the referee said the chaotic game was no contest. Meanwhile, former WWE star W. Morrissey looked like an absolute star as he beat Rich Swann in a brilliant match that proved he truly is a top talent. More: American TV News

We also saw Tenille Dashwood take a big win over Jordynne Grace in a fun fight, while Fire N duo Flava Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan retained their Knockouts tag team titles against Susan and Kimber Lee. Violent By Designs Rhino and Deaner also retained gold as a duet as Eric Young helped his teammates defeat Decays Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve. And finally, the Knockouts Championship was on the line as Deonna Purrazzo was engaged in a very fun fight with Rosemary. If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . For more stories like this, check out our entertainment page. Follow Metro.co.uk Entertainment on Twitter and Facebook for the latest celebrity and entertainment updates. You can now also receive Metro.co.uk items straight to your device. Sign up here to receive our daily push alerts. MORE: IMPACT Wrestlings Petey Williams credits AJ Styles with success of Canadian Destroyer

