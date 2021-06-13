Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee Receives High Praise from Ram Gopal Varma for The Family Man 2, Actor Says “It’s My Price” | Web series
- Ram Gopal Varma congratulated Manoj Bajpayee on his performance in The Family Man 2 and the actor is overwhelmed with appreciation.
POSTED JUNE 13, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma praised actor Manoj Bajpayee for his performance in his latest hit, The Family Man 2. The actor, who got his decisive role with RGV’s Satya in 1998, thanked the filmmaker for his appreciation.
RGV tweeted in praise of Manoj Bajpayee, “FAMILY MAN 2 gives birth to a realistic James Bond franchise that can last forever. The mix of family drama / action / entertainment is complex and can only be achieved by an amazing actor like @bajpayeemanoj as he walks on the very fine line between the realistic and the dramatic. ” Manoj replied, “Now that’s my price !!! Thanks Ramu.”
While fans loved the interaction between the Manoj and Ram Gopal Varma, many took the opportunity to ask questions about the third season of the popular webcast. “When will TFM 3 and 4 and 5 and so forth come out. It should never end! Desperately for the next season,” one fan wrote.
Another fan commented: “Spot on Ramu, your Satya Bhikubhai is a deserved star not only in movies but also on OTT.” One fan compared the spy story to what Bollywood produces in the name of spy movies and wrote: “This was the Indian spy story we were all looking for, and not a shit story like ek tha tiger where an indian spy just wanted f ** ka pakistani spy. “
In the series created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Manoj stars as Srikant Tiwari, an undercover agent who must find the perfect balance between his high-risk, low-paying government job and his role as a middle-class father. . . Season two also features Sharib Hashmi and Samantha Akkineni in prominent roles.
