Disneys Loki now available in Hindi

NEW DELHI : the highly anticipated Disney + TV series Loki, based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) which premiered earlier this week has now been dubbed in Hindi for Indian audiences. The show stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead role along with Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku. The plot of the show takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), in which an alternative version of Loki created a new timeline. Video streaming platforms are quickly recognizing the diversity of India as a nation and the importance of reaching out to Indians in their own language. Services, both local and foreign, are improving their dubbing game for famous content. While Amazon Prime Video dubbed Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao for a superhero series Boys 2Tamil film star Vijay Sethupathi to lend his voice to their animated film Dhira. After Netflix released international originals such as Extraction, A decent boy and The jungle Book dubbed in Indian languages ​​last year, SonyLIV dubbed its popular original 1992 Scam-The Harshad Mehta Story in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam while Disney + Hotstar had earlier released the Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam versions of its Aarya web series. Industry experts say voice acting is important in reaching Tier II and Tier III cities that services have entered during the covid-19 pandemic, even niche originals gaining popularity. People are inherently culturally curious, intrigued by stories from all over the world. And dubbing allows more people to discover and appreciate these great stories, said Debra Chinn, director of international dubbing at Netflix in a previous interview. The Reed Hastings-owned platform currently doubles and subtitles its content in up to 32 languages ​​around the world. This (the dubbing of digital content into several Indian languages) is an extension of the strategy adopted by the studios for theatrical release, "said Jehil Thakkar, partner at Deloitte India in a previous interview.



