Sushant Singh Rajput memory: 5 close friends of the TV industry actor

Sushant Singh Rajput was a true friend and on his death anniversary we bring you photos of the actor with his best friends in the TV industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the best actors in the TV and Bollywood industry. He holds a special place in the hearts of his fans who love his performances in TV shows and movies. Sushant was a remarkable actor who marked the hearts of his fans with his acting skills, great screen presence and aura. His The Tragic Disappearance left everyone in a state of grief and shock. The actor breathed his last on June 14, 2020. To this day, everyone in the industry misses him, and there is no doubt that he misses his ardent fans the most.

Sushant wore an infectious smile that always lit up any place he went. The actor started his career in the television industry and his first show was Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Sushant was loved by audiences, and seeing her potential, she was offered the lead role on the show Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. As the show progressed, Sushant became very popular in the television industry. He worked in a few other TV shows and later moved on to try his luck in the movies.

Besides acting on shows, he also made great friendships with many TV actors. He was a very jovial and caring person. Without a doubt, he was also a complete performer and people loved his company. While he has a long list of friends in the TV industry, here are some of Sushant’s close friends:

Mahesh Shetty was one of the actor’s closest friends and he had shared a photo of them taking a bike ride. He wrote in the caption, So much has gone unanswered and so much remains to be said. I will tell you everything when I see you again !!!

Mouni Roy shared a photo of the fun times they had together.

Krystle Dsouza shared a nice post where they can be seen kissing. She wrote: Since 2008 you have protected me like yours. I wish I could do the same

Arti Singh shared a photo of him having fun with a group of his friends, as she wrote, No words left … why .. we will miss you so much … all of us … not finished whispering. You only and only showed love .. we needed more of you ..

Bigg Boss 13 celebrity Rashami Desai, who shared a great connection with the actor, shared a cute pic with him and captioned it as, Sush !! Not fair .. A talented, hardworking, brilliant person and a dear friend .. it is a personal loss