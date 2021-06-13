Foo Fighters announces intimate gig for vaccinated Los Angeles fans next week

Foo Fighters has announced an intimate club show for vaccinated fans in Los Angeles, set to take place this Tuesday, June 15 at the 610-capacity Canyon Club.

Tickets will cost just $ 26, to celebrate 2021 marking the group’s 26th anniversary. They will be available for purchase today (June 13), exclusively in person for punters over the age of 21. In order to obtain a maximum of two non-transferable tickets, buyers will be required to present photo identification and proof of vaccination, after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days ago.

The show will serve as a warm-up for the Foo Fighters headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York City next Sunday (June 20), which is expected to mark the first full-capacity show at the iconic venue in more than 450 days. There, the group will perform in front of nearly 21,000 spectators, all of whom must prove they are vaccinated to enter.

Last week, a small group of anti-vax Foo Fighters fans gave up on the group during the concert, with one particularly enraged gambler saying he never thought the Foo Fighters would support suppression, segregation and discrimination.

Next month, the group will embark on a six-date concert series across the Midwest, Oklahoma and New Mexico, with the promise of more to come. They also have an impressive string of festival dates on the horizon, including this year Lollapalooza Chicago and Bonnaroo, and the following years Boston Calling and Rock In Rio (for its Lisboa edition).

2022 will also see them head to the UK and Europe for a recently rescheduled run of front page dates.

The Foos are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in October, alongside fellow artists Jay-Z, The Go-Gos, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner. Dave Grohl responded to the news last month, saying I don’t think any of us ever imagined this would happen. In February, he said former Police drummer Stewart Copeland should be the one to induct the band into the Hall Of Fame.

Foo Fighters released their tenth album, Medicine At Midnight, in February. Their fifth UK album # 1, it was supported by singles Shame Shame (who debuted on SNL and later executed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), No Son Of Mine (for which the band released a live music video, and declared it a tribute to Motrheads Lemmy) Waiting On A War (which was followed by a moving music video and performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live), hunt birds and make a fire.

NME gave the record a four-star review, calling it the injection of joy and soundtrack of the summer we all crave.

In April, Grohl and Mick Jagger teamed up for the surprise single Eazy Sleazy, which NME described as containment in a song.

Grohl and the Foo Fighters have been particularly active in efforts to help those displaced by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, the group partnered with bike maker Brompton to create unique custom bikes that were auctioned off for Crew Nation, Live Nation’s charitable fund helping those in the music industry who were without work during the pandemic.

The group also performed for the charity Rock-N-Relief livestream in March and at the Vax Live festival in May. The latter saw AC / DC frontman Brian Johnson join the Foo Fighters for a cover of Back In Black, and then raised $ 214 million to help global immunization efforts.

Earlier this year, Grohl alongside Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike and Quincy Jones was appointed to a new advisory board in the United States to help support artists affected by the pandemic. The following month, he shared a list of album suggestions for homeschooled children during the pandemic.

Grohl has also been busy with a series of projects away from the Foo Fighters, including his documentary What motivates us and memory to come The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.