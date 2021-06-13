Travis Lemon: Men’s health is important, but often overlooked | Features / Entertainment

Unfortunately, many men don’t pay as much attention to our health as we should. From prostate health to cardiovascular issues and even hormonal imbalances, we need to take better care of ourselves.
Outside of prostate support and multivitamins, it hasn’t been that easy to find many products on the shelves that are formulated for men’s health concerns, but luckily that is about to change.
I would say that once men hit 30, we should at least consider trying a male hormone supplement with a multivitamin and a source of high quality omega-3 fatty acids. On their own, these three products can make a big difference in terms of energy and cardiovascular health.
Now when I say male hormone support supplement I’m not talking about some sort of super bodybuilder supplement that’s loaded with stimulants like caffeine and yohimbe.
While these ingredients are good in moderation, I wouldn’t recommend taking them daily or a lot if there are cardiovascular issues involved.
I’m talking about a supplement that focuses more on general testosterone support ingredients like tribulus, fenugreek, longjax, and other helpful ingredients that have been formulated for longer term daily use.
I would also suggest looking for a formula with ingredients that respond to stress like maca or ashwagandha or taking these herbs in addition if you have a formula you already like.
When it comes to prostate support, I would suggest starting a prostate health supplement before or around the age of 40, as many prostate issues tend to appear in men between the ages of 45 and 50. . An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, as the old saying goes.
Frequent urination due to prostate problems can be more bothersome than we think. Waking up at night to go to the bathroom can really disrupt our sleep schedules and can even have an effect on the quality of sleep of our loved ones.
Look for a prostate formula that contains the most common ingredients like saw palmetto, pumpkin seed oil, and nettle root.
Try to find a product that contains plant sterols, especially beta-sitosterol, as well as newer ingredients such as Swedish flower pollen extract.
As with any supplement, be picky. It’s always best to stick to the aisles of your local health food store. Ask questions if you have any.
Men’s health need not be embarrassed. The goal of any good health food store is to make sure that you leave with a high quality product that is right for you.
So, guys, let’s start being more proactive about our health. Our bodies will thank us for it in the long run.
Travis Lemon is a Certified Herbalist and part owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 14 years. He can be contacted at [email protected]
