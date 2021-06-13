Who is Michael Cimino? What to know about the star ‘Love, Victor’





Following theLove, Victor premiered in June 2020, Michel Cimino has made a major name for himself as the star of the Hulu series. As theLove, Simon The spin-off continues to air more seasons, the star status of the actors increases. The show follows the story of Victor, a student at Creekwood High, who tries to find himself with the help of his friends. At the end of the first season, he turns out to be gay. I feel like [viewers] are going to be really excited to tackle more serious topics, the actor said while chatting with Entertainment tonight in June 2021, before the season 2 premiere. I feel like the general spectacle is still the same. It’s just that we are tackling more real issues this season. Michael was first drawn to the character of Victor because he felt the show was a very important story that needed to be told and told. IndieWire in July 2020 that he loved the show for allowing it to give a voice to people who don’t have one. Before portraying the fictional Victor, Michael had a few films to his credit. He appeared in the years 2019Annabelle comes homeand has had a few minor television roles over the years. When it came to playing inLove, Victor, Michael knew this was something he had to do. I was really drawn to the role because my gay cousins ​​and I really wanted to kind of be that voice that he didn’t have and for the other kids who are or were in his place, the star said. Hulu. Hello america in June 2020, noting that he was honored to play the title character. It was a very big driving force for me, and I have a lot of gay friends. He also shared withGMA that his favorite part of playing Victor was how similar the character is to his real life. The fixative aspect of him. He was still trying to mend the relationships within his family, Michael explained. And trying to be someone that he hasn’t been for very long, that I can certainly relate to and I think a lot of people can relate to. As for what he hopes viewers will take away from the show and his hard-hitting character? I hope this show inspires people to be who they are genuinely and with no regrets, said Michael during his appearance on the morning show. I think that’s really the subject of this show. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Michael. Love D-14? Make sure you subscribe to our youtube channel for fun and exclusive videos with your favorite stars.







