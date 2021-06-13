Op-Ed: ‘West Hollywood Police Department?’

In 1992, residents collected 4,500 signatures and city council voted 4-0 to put a proposal on the ballot to create the West Hollywood Police Force. City councilor Paul Koretz abstained.

The Los Angeles riots took place in 1992 and had a dramatic effect on the idea of ​​an independent West Hollywood police force. The final vote was close. A public record request was made to the city clerk earlier in the week for the exact vote total, but had been made available at press time. Former city councilor Steve Martin recalls a margin close to 5%. Prop AA failed and West Hollywood would continue to renew its contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff.

At the time the Los Angeles Times reported: “Supporters of the measure stressed the need for local control while citing a report from a panel led by former judge James G. Kolts who harshly criticized the department sheriffs. Opponents, who argue that a change could bankrupt the city, pointed to other parts of the report praising community policing efforts in West Hollywood and said it was the wrong time to abandon attempts to reform the city. department.

It’s now almost 30 years later and today’s budget for the Sheriff’s Department contract is approaching $ 26 million. The City of West Hollywood has grown its economy and created a tax base that can afford to pay city staff with the most generous salaries and benefits, and provides our residents with wonderful social services. Our AAA credit rating allows us to issue bonds to continue to meet these priorities and build new infrastructure. But our investments in public safety are huge without lasting benefits. Sheriff rotation homogenizes sensitivity to our unique needs. We are not building a workforce that belongs in West Hollywood, lives in West Hollywood, or shares our unique issues and values.

In that year 2021, West Hollywood’s budget of around 18% is spent on public safety, or just under $ 26 million. At last month’s Public Safety meeting, discussions focused on upcoming priorities and the possibility of an additional security force or homeless outreach team. These expenses would be in addition to the sheriff’s contract.

Lately I’ve noticed that most of the sheriff’s cars are missing the rainbow symbol of the city of West Hollywood. Former council member Steve Martin explained to me the origins of the rainbow version of the city logo developed by then city manager Charles Makinney. MPs traveling downtown in rainbow logo vehicles would be mocked and they were removed. Martin introduced the article and the rainbow logos were reinstated.

I contacted Lt. Bill Moulder to ask where the rainbow logos are now? He was quick to respond that due to fleet rotation, there are vehicles that no longer have the West Hollywood rainbow identification. But he added that an example was submitted to the City last week and approved. The sticker will now go into production and place them on vehicles that currently do not have one when they arrive.

Last week, city council voted to go ahead and audit the Los Angeles County Sheriff after recent allegations about billing practices. At last week’s city council meeting, council member Erickson said, “I’m slowly losing faith in the sheriff’s department.” “They do not respond to members of our community who call them for very simple tasks and that concerns me. “

It is clear that West Hollywood has a unique demographic that requires a different approach. If we want a truly “responsive” police service that understands our unique needs, we cannot contract out to the county. Can you imagine the possibilities and the social impact of a West Hollywood Police Department?

Beverly Hills has its own police department. West Hollywood contracts with Beverly Hills for the use of their parking enforcement officers. Our city council, all proud Democrats, all belong to the Beverly Hills / West Hollywood Democratic Club. There are relationships to build on. Maybe it’s time to look for new ways to meet our public safety needs.

When the general public loses confidence in their sheriff’s department. and when city council members echo the need for change, maybe it’s time to let the voters decide once again.