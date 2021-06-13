Not part of director Lingusamys’ bilingual film: actor Madhavan clarifies





Several reports had hinted that Madhavan and director Lingusamy were collaborating on an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual project starring Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni.

Actor Madhavan has refuted rumors of collaborating with director Lingusamy on an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual project starring Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni, after multiple reports hinted that the actor-director duo were collaborating on the film. . Putting an end to speculation, the Irudhi Suttru actor pointed out that he was not hired to play the role of the antagonist in the tentatively titled RaPo19. He also added that he would love to work with Lingusamy because he is a wonderful director. Would love so much to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic because he is such a wonderful man and also sadly loving no truth in the news going around recently, of us making a Telegu movie starring as antagonist (sic), Madhavan tweeted on Saturday. Madhavan has teamed up with the director twice in his career spanning more than two decades. He starred in the 2002 Lingusamys film Run, which was a huge box office success. A decade later, the two teamed up for the action drama Vettai, which starred Arya in the lead role. RaPo19 ​​stars Krithi Shetty opposite Ram. Actor Nadhiya has also been hired to play a key role. Devi Sri Prasad is on board as a music composer and will collaborate for the first time with director Lingusamy. RaPo19 ​​will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. The shooting is expected to take place in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. I would love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic because he is such a wonderful and loving man too sadly no truth in the news touring recently, of us making a telugu movie with en as antagonist Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 12, 2021 Madhavan was last seen in Maara, the Tamil remake of the Malayalam movie Charlie. He stepped into Dulquer’s shoes from the original and shared the screen with Shraddha Srinath, who took over the role of Parvathys from Charlie. Madhavan is also gearing up for the release of Rocketry The Nambi Effect, which marks his directorial debut. He also wrote and produced the film. The star cast includes Simran in the female lead role and Bijou Thaangjam in a central role. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and English. Shah Rukh Khan will make an appearance in the Hindi and English versions while Suriya will make an appearance in the Tamil version.







