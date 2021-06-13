Couple Welcomes Two Babies Hollywood Life





Arie and Lauren Luyendyk are currently parents of three children. Lauren gave birth to twins (boys and girls) and made the former trio into a family of five! Lauren Louis Endik I gave birth to a boy and a girl on June 12. The addition of twins was officially announced by Lauren and her husband. Arie Luyendyke Jr.Who met Licence, Currently, I have three parents. The couple already have a daughter, Alessi, a person who just turned 2 on May 29. Ally revealed some exciting news in her Instagram story. He writes: “@ Luyendyk’s twins are here! Mom and baby are fine and everything has gone well. I spent time cherishing these moments and thank you for all of your support. Ally recorded the couple’s trip to the hospital. In early June 12, Arie posted a video on Lauren’s Instagram Story at the hospital. Ally then revealed that Lauren would be giving birth to twins. He called Lauren “very excited”. She immediately started to cry. Ally also admitted that Lauren was “suffering” from nausea. He then posted his photo on the scrub as Lauren “got ready” for delivery. A few hours later, the twins arrived! Ally and Lauren have a very interesting trip Licence. In the Season 22 finale, which aired in 2018, Ally actually ditched Lauren in the final rose ceremony. Instead, he chose Becca Kufrin Like his last choice, and even a suggestion. But before the season aired, Ally started to rethink who he wanted to be with. The show was on the air, so Ally Things over at Becca I pursued a relationship with Lauren.Along After the final rose In March 2018, he and Lauren got back fully together and got engaged in a live performance after the show. Lauren was already pregnant with the couple’s first child when they tied the knot in Hawaii in January 2019. Alessi was born in May 2019. In 2020, Ally and Lauren realized they were expecting again, but sadly Lauren miscarried shortly before Alessi’s first birthday. Obviously, they were overwhelmed by the news, but decided to share it with their fans in case anyone has the same heartbroken. “You are not alone,” they assured their subscribers. In December, seven months after the miscarriage, Ally and Lauren confirmed: they were waiting once again. There was even more exciting news this time around, but only a few weeks later they Having twins!! Now the proud parents will certainly fill their hands, but they did not rule out More potential for children not yet. “It’s possible we have something else,” Lauren said. Hollywood life Exclusively in April. “I’m not completely closed to it, but I’ll see what happens with the three and continue from there.”







