Rajesh Khattar reacts to bankruptcy rumors, says Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter were drawn into it | Bollywood





Rajesh Khattar has exposed the rumors surrounding his bankruptcy. The Bollywood actor, who is Ishaan Khatter’s father and Shahid Kapoor’s stepfather, said he found the rumors funny at first, but they quickly started to affect him. Bankruptcy rumors started after his wife, actor Vandana Sajnani, said she and Rajesh Khattar had used up their savings on frequent doctor visits due to her postpartum depression and her Covid clinic. 19. Speaking to a major daily, Rajesh refuted the rumors and added that Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were also trained in it. I got calls from friends asking if I had been through a bad financial time. At first I was amused by these reports, but they quickly started to affect me. It’s not that I haven’t suffered a financial setback, but hasn’t it happened to almost everyone because of the slowdown in work during the pandemic? From Vandana’s pregnancy until now, we’ve been touring hospitals for two and a half years. In fact, she was in the hospital even during the lockdown due to postpartum depression, ”he said. Rajesh and Vandana welcomed their son Vanraj Krishna Khattar in 2019. The couple had suffered from miscarriages, intrauterine insemination failures, IVF failures and surrogacy failures before they got Vanraj. Rajesh also considered Vandana’s statement to be “exaggerated”. “People were saying I was broke. Mere paas khaane ke paise nahi hain. Soon I started getting messages from my family and other people offering help! Things got out of hand. time, ”Rajesh added. Also Read: On Shahid Kapoor’s Birthday Former Stepfather Rajesh Khattar Remembers His Teenage Romances, Living Like “Normal Family” Speaking of the mention of his sons, Shahid and Ishaan, in this regard, Rajesh said, “It was in bad taste. They trained them there. We actors are used to the professional risks of such baseless rumors going around, but it was a bit much. God forbid, if I ever reach this stage, I have my family to support me. Everyone is going through a difficult time and being sensitive is the need of the hour, ”said Rajesh. Rajesh has suffered many setbacks in recent times. The actor recently recovered from Covid-19. He also lost his father to a heart attack. Related stories

