Family of Christchurch mosque attack victim write open letter to Hollywood actress Rose Byrne denying her role

The family member of a victim of the Christchurch mosque attack wrote an open letter to actor Rose Byrne, asking him to decline the role in They are us movie.

The opening shots of the biopic, which would focus on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s response to the attacks, sparked outrage from many families of the victims and the wider New Zealand Muslim community.

Kyron Gosse, who lost his aunt Linda Armstrong in the terror attack that claimed the lives of 51 people on March 15, 2019, said his family were appalled, not only at the timing, but also that it didn’t not tell the story of the victims.

Pool / Getty Images Kyron Gosse sent an open letter to Hollywood actress Rose Byrne to decline the role of Jacinda Ardern in the proposed film They Are Us. (File photo)

I think most Kiwis are pretty shocked at how fast and how far they’ve chosen to take.

The film is presented as an inspiring story about the response of young leaders to tragic events and will follow Ardern as she helped rally the New Zealand government and public behind a message of compassion and unity.

Speaking on behalf of his family, Gosse said they are well aware Hollywood will be making a movie at some point.

A Hollywood blockbuster should be [made after a] minimum 10 years, or even more. The full story hasn’t played out yet, we’re still living with that, he said.

If Rose finds Jacinda a fascinating character, then Hollywood should wait until she steps down and focus on her entire political career, not just this one moment.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said that with luck New Zealand’s backlash would see the film canned.

It’s the last thing the community needs. They took steps to rebuild.

Dalziel said the local community had the utmost respect for the Prime Minister and felt close to them for his incredible response, but that was not the story.

Alden Williams / Stuff Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel has joined calls for a film about a terrorist attack in Christchurch to be canned.

History is what happened here, and it’s just too raw.

She was also overwhelmed by Hollywood’s sense of the right to want to tell this story.

I don’t have the power to stop them from coming, but it feels like they wouldn’t be welcome here to film this story.

If they wanted to start over and reach out and engage with the Muslim community in a respectful way, that would be another story.

A petition launched on Friday to stop the film collected more than 47,000 signatures in two days.

Shaneel Lal, who supported the National Islamic Youth Association (NIYA) to create it, said the prime minister’s statement was due to those signatures.

Ardern responded to continued pressure to speak out They are us, saying that she had nothing to do with the film and that she had not been consulted about it.

While it’s up to the community to speak for itself, it’s my opinion on March 15th [2019] remains very raw for New Zealand, Ardern said.

1 NEWS Guled Mire says they are feeding us a “white savior mentality” by focusing on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rather than the victims.

Famtima Patel, whose father Haji Hafiz Musa Patel was one of the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack, left a comment on the petition: I am signing because my mother was at the mosque with him that day and he died in his arms. She wants the stories of the survivors and the families of the victims told, not the praise of a white woman shown on film.

Rose Byrne has yet to address the controversy surrounding their proposal.

New Zealand producer Philippa Campbell has defended the film against accusations of white saviorism, saying it would recognize a multitude of heroes.

The film will be directed and was written by Kiwi Andrew Niccol (Gattaca), which, according to Hollywood journalist, developed the scenario in consultation with several members of the mosques affected by the tragedy.

However, other members of the Christchurchs Muslim community said they were taken aback by the news.

Provided Actress Rose Byrne, right, will play Jacinda Ardern in the film

Letter from Kids to Byrne

Dear Rose, I urge you to rethink your role as Jacinda Ardern in the film They are us. We know that an ongoing movie about what happened on that terrible day is inevitable, but for now it’s too early. Only 27 months ago our country was plunged into shock and turmoil.

Just 27 months ago, I had to google my aunt’s name to see if she was alive or dead. Only 27 months ago, I stood in his grave, lowering his lifeless body into the ground. Please give us some time.

Only 15 months ago, the one-year commemoration was canceled by the appearance of the Covid.

Only 15 months ago, our family was forced to flee home as the borders closed, destroying our healing process. Only 15 months ago the terrorist pleaded guilty. Thank you for giving us time.

Only nine months ago, I came face to face with the terrorist outside the Christchurch High Court to make my victim impact statement.

Only seven months ago, the Royal Commission report was released, stating that the terrorist’s intentions should have been noted by our intelligence agencies. Only two months ago, the shooter requested to appear in court to challenge his terrorist designation.

This story is far from over and for the families concerned, we still live it on a daily basis. Please give us some time. Two years is far too early to talk about Hollywood films.

On the other hand: it took 85 years to release the Titanic movie. It took 16 years to release a 9/11 movie. It took six years to release the Deep water horizon movie.

The time will come to tell this story. When the right time comes, it’s important that the right story is told, one that focuses on the real heroes of the day. Now is not the time, and this is not the story. Please decline the role and give us time to heal.

Yours, Kyron Gosse (on behalf of the Gosse family).