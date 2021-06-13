Annie Murphy is ready for risky Worcester sitcom ‘Kevin’





After an Emmy-winning career breakthrough with Schitts Creek, Annie Murphy faced the pleasant prospect of deciding what to do next. The answer is the decidedly bold and intentionally different take on classic American sitcoms, Kevin Can (Expletive) himself, Sundays on AMC and AMC +. I really think it’s a risky show, Murphy, 34, said on a Zoom call last week. But I have no doubt in my mind that it was the right role for me. I think without taking any chances on TV we would live in a very boring world and I’m so excited to be on a show where people are willing to try something new and think outside the box. Murphy’s visibility changed as Alexis Rose, the fashionable daughter of the rich and poor Rose family. Not only has she won the Emmy and a SAG Award, but she has been nominated for a Golden Globe, Critics Choice and three Canadian Screen Awards. A lot of people knew me as Alexis – and wanted to continue to see me in that kind of role, the Ottawa native admitted. So when that happened, not only was the character so different, but the script was so different from any script I’ve ever read. I jumped at the chance. JUNE 13, 2021 – Annie Murphy and Eric Petersen star in “Kevin Can F … Himself,” which begins airing Sunday on AMC +. Zap2It

Annie Murphy as Allison, Eric Petersen as Kevin, Alex Bonifer as Neil, Brian Howe as Pete and Mary Hollis Inboden as Patty, from left, in ‘Kevin Can F *** Himself.’ Photo credit: Jojo Whilden / AMC

Eric Petersen as Kevin and Annie Murphy as Allison in “Kevin Can F *** Himself”. Photo credit: Jojo Whilden / AMC Kevin, created by Valerie Armstrong, makes the classic sitcom an existential nightmare. Set in Worcester – and actually filmed in Brockton and Randolph – Murphys Allison breaks up after 10 years with her silly and ignorant husband Kevin (Eric Petersen). Whenever Kevin appears, the show plays like an over-the-top version of a silly sitcom. Every time he goes out, Allison finds herself in a darker area, sabotaging their relationship and considering killing him. The writers wanted the sitcom aspect of things to be true to the real sitcom we’ve come to know so well over the years, Murphy said. But right off the bat, you see the toll the jokes made at Allison’s expense in the sitcom world took on her brain, heart, and soul. After that, I started looking at the sitcom part through a very, very different lens: it’s at a crisis point. But murder? I really think this show is fueled in large part by female rage and frustration. But it’s a show that women won’t be the only ones who can identify with, especially after a year we’ve just been through.

