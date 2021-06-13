Kiara Advani completes 7 glorious years in Bollywood; Here is a look back at his journey

Seven years ago, Bollywood saw the debut of a young girl with ambitions and talent who paved the way for a star, showing off her diverse skills as a performer through various performances and characters that made her Mark. Today, Kiara Advani is touted as one of the most popular and beloved actresses of the generation with a range of interesting performances that have remained etched in everyone’s mind. Kiara entered Bollywood with Fugly playing Devi who hit the right notes with her heartfelt performance in a social drama that revolved around the lives of four friends. Shining with her remarkable skills, she has climbed a spectacular journey with intriguing characters over the years.

With her serious performance as Sakshi in the biographical drama chronicling the life of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, Kiara won the hearts of the audience by becoming a household name. Striking gold with his groundbreaking blockbuster Kabir Singh, the beauty became the national sensation that earned him the identity of the iconic Preethi. Playing the simple girl next door, Kiara has carved out a niche for herself among Bollywood’s highest-grossing actors.

Making a milestone debut in South India with the hit blockbuster Bharat Ane Nenu alongside Mahesh Babu, Kiara also conquered the southern territory with his impressive skills. The actress continues to generate excitement and speculation about her plans in the South as fans and filmmakers alike want to see the pan-Indian star in other projects in the South. Kiara created a social media uproar with her daring performance in Lust Stories which turned out to be a turning point in her career. Showcasing varied layers of versatility, she has shone in a critically acclaimed anthology for her remarkable performance.

Raising the bar of her talent, Kiara surprised critics and the masses with her intense and gritty portrayal of Nanki in Guilty which put forward her financial capacity to carry a film purely on her merit. Initiating a strong conversation about the underlying social issues, Guilty is considered one of Kiara’s best performances. Standing out in a solid ensemble among Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and star of Diljit Dosanjh Good Newzz, Kiara has captured the hearts of audiences with her wacky and adorable performance as Monica. With back-to-back box office hits, she’s hosted a host of projects demonstrating her star power.

Possessing the limelight with her bubbly and bubbly performance in Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara has established herself as a trustworthy performer pulling an entire movie with her star value. With a long list of brands under her belt, she is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood today, with interesting plans in the pipeline for the future. From Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo to Shashank Khaitaan’s next one, Kiara has made audiences anticipate their releases to see the fireworks of talent explode on screen.