Reissue CDs Weekly: Screamers – Demo Hollywood 1977

And they would sell their grannies (if they have any left) to get it. He noted their clever combination of the right proportion of the familiar and the highly salable novel. They are really very concerned about this particular aspect.

Asked about the record company’s interest, keyboardist Tommy Gear replied, “Yeah, lots of offers for quirky stuff, we don’t feel like we have to, I mean, why should we do it?” What is having a record? If I had a few thousand I could go out and make a record, what is it? It’s nothing. It’s the power of the record that makes sense, not the piece of plastic. In the end, Screamers didn’t release any records. Not one.

Hence a scrappy afterlife centered on tapes of demos and live shows, scrutiny of masses of photos taken, bootleg recordings, and the uncommon inclusion of the weird track on legal compilations (notably Jon Savage presents Black Hole Californian Punk 197780). The town criers have been filmed, and a lot of it is showing up on YouTube. All of this is extraordinary. Devo were fans, and it’s easy to see why. Gerald Casale said when he saw Screamers his reaction was why didn’t we think about it.

But no records. The Howlers were 1977-era American punks who were integral to a scene’s emergence, but they stayed out of reach, wispy like mute images of Max Shreck. Indeed, a black hole. The arrival of Hollywood Demo 1977 partly fills the void. It brings together five tracks recorded on July 7, 1977 on a 4-track reel that had circulated on cassette after Rodney Bigenheimer played them on KROQ. But here are Screamers in proper sound quality, straight from the master. It’s an important release. Fittingly, Jon Savage wrote the essay in the package. In August 1978, before his MM article, he was in a studio in San Francisco attending one of their video sessions. The following month, in another interview, band drummer KK Barrett told him that we were going to sidestep this radio problem altogether and completely corner the videocassette market.

Ambitious. But reckless. There was little market for videocassettes, and they weren’t about punk bands. Records were the vehicle to carry the message. Now, in his essay, Savage says they should have released a single or an EP and moved on. With the apparent expectation of a contract with a major, their time has come and gone. A circumstance all the more strange since one of the first members of the group was David Brown, the founder of the first punk label in Los Angeles, Dangerhouse. The town criers had the opportunity under their noses. And when Gary Panter designed their screaming head logo, they had an instantly recognizable branding, another angle that could have been built (as seen above on the sleeve of Hollywood Demo 1977 and left on a concert poster).

What they had is made clear by Hollywood Demo 1977. These five songs have the punk attack. There is also the speed. The line-up consisted of the keyboard, the synthesizer, the drums and the singer. It was aggro rock art with a leader trained in the art of performance. Hence Devo’s thumbs up. The mission was, as Savage says, to take the spirit and appearance of punk, pseudo-psychotic aggressiveness, spiky hair, blank stares and barely concealed sadomasochism and adapt it to a different setup. that of the typical 60s rock model. An unsurprising approach as the band members spend time slipping into Seattle’s performance art group Ze Whiz Kids. Previously, singer Tomata DuPlenty had been in Spit, a flirtatious outfit. When they performed in New York in 1974, the opening act was The Ramones. After a move from Seattle to Los Angeles in late 1976 as copyright infringing Tupperware, the name Screamers was adopted. They tagged themselves New Wave.

They were instantly hot. Los Angeles had their first punk band as such in The Weirdos, but the Screamers were more daring and gave off the smelly aroma of true transgression. Although they haven’t performed live yet, Slash the magazine featured them in its debut issue in May 1977. Their songs won’t hit the charts for a few months, but they ARE the future, the text buzzed. There was also a double photo page. Their first show, May 28, 1977, was for Slash. DuPlenty was 29 that day. Given their live debut, Hollywood press said the Screamers have huge potential and truly epitomize everything punk rock has to offer. They were an integral part of what was going on: When The Dammed arrived in LA in April 1977, they stayed at the Screamers house. In August 1977, they were the first of the new groups from Los Angeles to perform in San Francisco. That month, they performed privately for Iggy Pop at his home. (in the photo on the right, a 2014 pirate release of a 1978 demo record set).

The boosterism continued. And they were a live draw. In April 1978, they sold a three night run at LAs Whiskey. They arrived in Montreal in November 1978. There was a four-day run at New Yorks Hurray in August 1979. But they ran out of steam and their last shows were at the LAs Palace of Variety in November 1981. A preview has noted The Screamers, as described by remaining members DuPlenty and KK, is made up of up to 35 people, [in a] production which will be unveiled at Whiskey from Thursday to Saturday. The new staff includes writers, composers, directors, video technicians, comedians, dancers, set designers and musicians. It looks a bit like what Public Image Ltd did. Yet it was over. The Howlers were over.

During their lifetime there were other demo sessions, professional live recordings, which was captured on video, and many photo ops. Hollywood Demo 1977 fills a major gap in understanding how the LA punk scene fits in with rock art and performance art. But it whets the appetite. Does anyone have the time or the energy to follow it all and track it all, put it all together into a complete Screamers package? The world is waiting.