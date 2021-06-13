Bollywood’s biggest surprises and disappointments in 2021 yet

2021 is half over and just like 2020, if there’s one thing that has helped people get through the coronavirus-induced restrictions and lockdown of the past semester, it’s the variety of movies that were available at home. via various streaming platforms. Although it has been a difficult year for several big budget Hindi films that have yet to see the light of day due to the cinemas shutting down, there are many refreshing original and quality films that have made their long-awaited debuts. Some were able to play in theaters for a few days, while others fell straight to OTT platforms. As we look forward to a mega second half, where Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, ’83, Bellbottom all pose as heavyweights, let’s take a look at Bollywood’s biggest surprises and disappointments in 2021 to date:

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (Surprise)

The first director of Seema Pahwa received an overwhelming reception upon its release. The film draws on Pahwa’s personal experience – when her father passed away many years ago, her multigenerational family came together in her home, resulting in conflict, complications, and confrontation.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Madam Chief Minister (Disappointment)

The film has been embroiled in controversy for its muffled portrayal of its Dalit protagonist. With Richa Chadha, the film is based on a Dalit woman who becomes chief minister of a great state. The film has been criticized by critics for being “shallow” and “half-baked”.

Where to watch it: Netflix

The train girl (Surprise)

Parineeti Chopra stars in one of the best thrillers of the year. In the film, Parineeti plays a barely functioning alcoholic who separates from her husband (Avinash Tiwary) when she loses her child in a tragic accident. The actress put on a chilling performance as a damaged yet sympathetic young woman who fights her inner demons to get her life back on track.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Roohi (Disappointment)

Roohi seems entertaining on the surface, but the over-the-top comedy can’t make up for the thin characters and an unnecessarily convoluted plot. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, revolves around a singing ghost who puts the bride and groom to sleep so that he can possess their wives.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (Surprise)

Dibakar Banerjees’ dark comedy Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a story of two highly contrasting characters on the run. Even though the film opened to a lukewarm response at the box office, in part due to a major spike in COVID-19 cases, it garnered well-deserved attention when it premiered on a platform of streaming.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

Mumbai Saga (Deception)

The long-awaited Sanjay Gupta multi-star, who was supposed to break the drought at the box office, drew mixed reactions and was unable to draw audiences to theaters. The film, starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, is based on the Mumbai underworld rivalry, which was very popular in the 80s and 90s. John Abraham plays the role of a Mumbai gangster while Emraan plays a cop. .

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

Pagglait (Surprise)

Sanya Malhotra delivers a memorable performance in Umesh Bist’s dark comedy drama, Pagglait, which is the nuanced tale of a woman, Sandhya, who takes off after the death of her husband just five months after their arranged marriage.

Where to watch it: Netflix

The Big Bull (Deception)

The comparisons may be unfair, but the web series, Scam 1992, also on Harshad Mehta, was expertly paced, scripted and performed by Pratik Gandhi with flying colors. Abhishek Bachchan looks pale here, and The Big Bull, at the end of it, looks like, well, bull.

Where to watch it: Disney + Hotstar

Silence… Can you hear it? (Surprise)

The film received largely positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. Manoj Bajpayee has been praised for his intense portrayal of the brash ACP Avinash who is given the case of the murder of a retired girl from the judges.

Where to watch it: ZEE5

Radhé (Disappointment)

Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was the first biggest release of 2021. But sadly, the biggest movie of the year turned out to be the biggest disaster. The film has been panned by critics for its meaningless script and poor execution. In the film, Salman plays a cop on a mission to rid Mumbai of its drug threat.

Where to watch it: ZEE5

Ajeeb Daastaans (Surprise)

Ajeeb Daastaans includes four short films including Majnu by Shashank Khaitan, Khilauna by Raj Mehta, Geeli Pucchi by Neeraj Ghaywan and Ankahi by Kayoze Irani. Out of these four films, Geeli Pucchi de Ghaywan received maximum attention and praise for her handling of caste, sexuality, privilege with maximum maturity and sensitivity. Geeli Pucchi, along with Konkona Sensharma and Aditi Rao Hydari, revolves around two women, one from upper caste, newly married and hired to do a clerical job, and the other a factory worker refused the same job because ‘he comes from a lower caste.

Where to watch it: Netflix

