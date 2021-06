Queen Elizabeth II uses ceremonial sword to cut slice of cake on sidelines of G7 summit

There is more than one way to skin a cat or cut a cake, if we trust Queen Elizabeth II. Key points: The Queen attended a special reception with volunteers hosting next year’s Platinum Jubilee

After meeting with world leaders at the G7 summit, the monarch retired to Windsor Castle to attend a military parade marking her 95th birthday

Although the Queen’s real birthday is in April, she also celebrates it in June. The monarch’s attempts to secure a slice with a ceremonial sword brought laughter on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Friday (local time), including Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. The trio were attending a special reception with volunteers organizing next year’s Platinum Jubilee, which will mark the Queen’s 70th reign. When presented with the sword, which is typically used to reward chivalry, it became clear that attempting to wield the blade would be far from child’s play. But the Queen was not disturbed by the challenge and, when told there was a knife available, simply replied, “I know there is.” “It’s something more unusual,” she said, making the assembled crowd laugh. Trooping the Color marks the Queen’s birthday Freshly mingled with world leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall, southwest England, the Queen retired to Windsor Castle to attend a military parade marking her 95th birthday. The traditional Trooping the Color ceremony normally takes place in London and brings together hundreds of soldiers and thousands of spectators. Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Kent attend a military ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle. ( PA However, for the second year in a row, this was not possible and it was a light affair but not without pomp and pageantry. Nine Royal Air Force Red Arrows planes passed in formation and let out their red, white and blue smoke, as the soldiers donned ceremonial scarlet coats and bearskin hats. The soldiers in the parade numbered nearly 275, with 70 horses, against the 85 soldiers who participated in the ceremony last summer. The Red Arrows fly over Windsor Castle during the military ceremony. ( PA A small handful of seated guests lined part of the quadrangle, a change from last year when only the military were present. Although the Queen’s true birthday is April 21, she celebrates another in June, when British weather is more conducive to outdoor celebrations. It’s a royal tradition that dates back to 1748 and the reign of King George II, whose actual birthday was in November. The soldiers in the parade numbered nearly 275, with 70 horses. ( PA ABC / PA

