Bollywood Calm on Sushant Singh Rajput





It seems Bollywood is really quiet when it comes to discussing Sushant Singh Rajput. But many of her peers and actor Pankaj Tripathi fondly remembered the star on the eve of her first anniversary of the death of the SSR. Actor Pankaj Tripathi said Outlook, "I remember we shot with Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie 'Drive'. As far as I can remember it was only a daylong shoot and it was the only time I met SSR. Tripathi recounts his first and only interaction with SSR: "There was an action sequence that we did together on the bridge. Since we were too busy with our shot, we didn't interact too much, but what I remember is that during this shot we sat together for 40 minutes and we usually talked to each other. with others, but out of the little conversation we had with each other, I realized he was an extremely strong person. I could see he reads a lot and knows a lot about science. What I realized was that he was an extremely sincere and hardworking actor. Sushant Sigh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, 2020. Framing all of that image of an "alien" caught in a web woven by insiders, there were plenty of viral videos and B'wood tales. One of those videos showed Shahrukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor dragging Sushant on stage with a few caustic attempts at wit, the young actor looking humiliated and uncomfortable and a gallery of prominent faces laughing heartily. SRK, who was of course a notorious underdog himself, openly scoffed at SSR on stage. It was reported that Salman Khan once shouted at Sushant for "misbehaving" with his mentee Sooraj Pancholi. Later, questions like "Who Sushant?" And "Why am I going to make a movie with him?" have been attributed to him. Speaking of the SSR profession, Tripathi adds: "I don't watch a lot of movies. But I saw the role of Sushant in 'Dhoni' at a theater in Lucknow while I was making a movie and it was my day off. You can see his hard work and skills very clearly on the screen. In a recent interview with Outlook, actor Amit Sadh who worked with SSR in 'Kai Po Che' said, "I will always cherish the memories of 'Kai Po Che' because it has a special place in my heart, but now every time I look back and think about it there will be a sadness about it because for me it is incomplete without Sushant Singh Rajput. Kriti Sanon shared a BTS video with Sushant of the sets for 'Raabta' as the film wrapped up four years. The 'Bhediya' actress wrote: 'Raabta has been one of my best and most memorable experiences and will ALWAYS be extremely dear to my heart. I had no idea it would be our first and our last. Rahul Vaidya also remembered the actor from 'Chhhichhore'. He took to Twitter and wrote: "Bohot dinon se kuch kehna chahata tha. Sushant bhai Amar Raho! I still miss you #SushanthSinghRajput". Bohot dinon se kuch kehna chahata tha .. Sushant bhai Amar Raho! I miss you .. always â¸ï¸ #SushantSinghRajput – RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (h rahulvaidya23) May 28, 2021 Second-generation Bollywood insider Karan Johar was at the center of this nepotism debate last year after the death of the SSR. Others surround him – their laid-back, wacky reviews seem ominous in retrospect. By the way, on her show "Koffee With Karan", Alia Bhatt said: "Sushant Singh Rajput, who? When asked to rank male actors and given a menu of choices including him. As with the average Hindi movie, this came with a flashback.







