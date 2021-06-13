Entertainment
Kym Marsh is engaged as proposed actress on her birthday
Kym Marsh announced that she was engaged to her partner Scott Ratcliff, who proposed to her on her birthday.
The 44-year-old actress, who played Michelle Connorin Coronation Street for more than a decade, has been with Scott for almost three years.
Kym shared his enthusiasm in an interview with OKAY!, saying she is thrilled to marry 32-year-old Amy Major.
I’m absolutely over the moon, can’t believe it. It’s the best birthday surprise ever. I can’t stop smiling! she said.
The couple have been dating since July 2018, but had to endure long periods of separation due to Scott’s military service, with Kym saying they had already been separated from each other for seven months.
The Glasgow-born serviceman first met Kym in 2018 and the couple started dating after their split from Matt Baker.
Kym and Scott wereintroduced by famous palAntony Cotton and got to know each other via FaceTime and SMS before agreeing to meet on their first date.
Talk to The sun previously, she said the lockdown meant Scott was spending more time at home.
He’s actually at home. He was due to go to Staff College in September, but we ended up spending most of the last year together, she said.
I feel so lucky to be in this situation. It gave me the opportunity to spend more time with Scott, my son David, my daughters Emilie and Polly and the rest of my family. I don’t take these things for granted.
Kym is a mother of four and first became a grandmother in 2019 when her eldest daughter Emily Mae welcomed a baby boy with her two-year-old boyfriend Mikey Hoszowskyj.
Kym’s daughter Emily and son David were born while the actress was dating builder Dave Cunliffe, before becoming famous on the reality TV show Popstars in 2000. After her split with Dave, the star married L EastEnders actor Jack Ryder in 2002, but she admitted cheating on him with actor Jamie Lomas in March 2009 and the couple got a quick divorce.
Jamie and Kym announced they were expecting a baby in 2009, a year after starting dating, but sadly their son Archie Jay Lomas was born 18 weeks earlier and passed away moments after he was born.
The couple welcomed a baby girl, Polly, in March 2011, and Kym married Jamie again in 2012, but they filed for divorce a year later.
It looked like Kym was set to walk down the aisle for the third time in 2014, when it was revealed she was engaged to then-boyfriend Dan Hooper after eight months of dating. , but the actress broke off her engagement in May 2015.
