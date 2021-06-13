Akshay Kumar reveals he never wrestled the Undertaker but ’90s Bollywood fans don’t buy him

Khiladi Kumar aka Akshay Kumar took ’90s Bollywood fans to the past on Sunday after the star shared a meme describing he was one of the few who’ defeated ‘legendary wrestler The Undertaker. “A hilarious note to mark the 25th anniversary of the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!” Kumar wrote in his tweet before adding a little anecdote. “A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the movie.”

For those who need a bit of context here, Kumar had fought The Undertaker lookalike (Mark William Calaway) in 1996’s “Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi” which also starred Rekha and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. Since then, the Bollywood film’s wrestling streak has become one of the highlights of Kumar’s long list of action-packed films.

But will OG WWF fans believe it? Not really.

Earlier this year, at CNN News18’s Mission Paani event, Kumar, the event’s brand ambassador, shared an anecdote about how water became his flavor in the ’90s.

“Water is my savior,” he recalled in the ’90s era, when he suffered a disc slip after lifting “The Undertaker”. The injury left Kumar unable to run. After a year of treatment, a doctor suggested hydrotherapy where Kumar was asked to run and exercise in the water. Kumar has improved and continues to train in the water to this day. Kumar then advocated the use of water bodies for exercise.

“We have to commit to saving water because there is nothing bigger than water,” Kumar said at the launch of the eight-hour Waterthon.

