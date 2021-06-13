Kevin Can F ** k himself, WandaVision and the rise of the ultra-meta sitcom

Kevins of the world, watch your back. AMC will launch its deeply genre meta series on Sunday Kevin can fuck himself, in which Schitts Creek star Annie Murphy plays an exhausted woman named Allison whose rude and inconsiderate husband pushed her to the brink. The series takes its title from Kevin can waitwho brutally killed Principal Lady Erinn Hayes after a season of reuniting Kevin Smith with his King of queens Flame Leah Remini instead. And things only get more meta from there.

Television has long been a medium obsessed with himself, riddled with ruptures of the fourth wall and self-referential humor. Sitcoms, one of the most rigid and recognizable forms, have long provided fertile ground for such explorations of His Garry Shandlings show at Roseanne, Seinfeld, 30 Rock, and countless others.

But recently a shift has started to happen: Beyond the stretching, subversion, and nod to the constraints inherent in the sitcom’s form, several meta-series from the past few years seem to be digging into something. more personal. Series as BoJack Horseman, WandaVision, and now Kevin can fuck himself not only playing with traditional structures of form, but also knowingly using their relationship with viewers to simulate their nostalgic yearning for that impossible simplicity to emotionally emphasize characters frustrated by the estrangement from reality.

In Kevin can fuck himself, Annie Murphys Allison finds herself stuck between two genres. Her Domestic Life is a warped sitcom she clearly doesn’t belong to, lit up with a thousand lights, punctuated by an intrusive laughter trail, and built entirely around her awkward and endlessly obnoxious husband, Kevin (Eric Petersen). But her inner life, which takes over as she pulls away from the chauvinistic jocks that haunt her living room, is a dimly lit and claustrophobic drama. His fantasies? They are somewhere in between I love lucy and one childless Leave it to the beaver.

The show uses sitcoms to portray the dissonance between Allisons’ ideal life and her disappointing reality: she wants to live in Leave it to the beaver but is stuck in King of queens. Instead of a responsible husband, she has one who can’t seem to understand why she wants to save up to buy a nicer house, and who laughs at her for wanting to take care of the Pottery Barn table she bought from Goodwill. Instead of favorable friendships with other women, she has a neighbor named Patty (a fantastic Mary Hollis Inboden) who laughs at her displeasure. And instead of feeling like her life has direction and purpose, she feels trapped, instead settling for walking the memory trail with a much more attractive ex-boyfriend, Sam (Raymond Lee).

Even the whole of Kevin can fuck himself intentionally feels meta; the living room immediately recalls the Bunkers of All in the family. Kevin may not share Archie Bunkers’ bigotry, but he imitates his harsh treatment of his kind-hearted wife, Edith, whom Archie often called a dingbat. But while Jean Stapleton has always carried Edith with quiet wisdom and dignity, which creator Norman Lear has often emphasized through silent lines that undermine Archies’ rants, showrunner Craig DiGregorio does not offer such a romance of the dynamics of Allison and Kevins. Instead, Allison lists all of the ways Kevin has degraded his self-esteem.

It’s fascinating to consider how the shows genre play compares to other shows that have dissected the sitcom. Obviously, this year ago WandaVisionwho took the opposite approach.

While Kevin uses modern reviews of bad sitcoms to highlight Allisons’ angst, WandaVision focuses on genres with cathartic value. Elizabeth Olsens has smashed the villain turned hero, turned back into the unwitting villain. Wanda has used sitcoms as a refuge from reality throughout her life. Faced with the loss of another loved one (in this case, Vision), she takes control of a small town in New Jersey, converting it into a living sitcom setting and reviving Vision in this illusion to protect herself from it. the tragedy.

Throughout its journey, WandaVision seems to inspire viewers to engage with their own nostalgic affection for sitcoms. True to Marvel form, the series does an Easter egg hunt from its various references and callbacks to old series and tropes, from Nice to meet you at brady heap at Parks and recreation. It can seem selfish at times, given that Marvels’ corporate overlord Disney also owns many of the sitcoms that have inspired WandaVision. Convenient!

But the finale subverts that idea, as Wanda ruminates on that now oft-cited line from Vision: What is heartbreak but enduring love? The absence of grief, she realizes, is not a haven of peace but a prison, a superficial simulacrum of meaningless real life. She destroys the world she has built, and with it the false shed of life built.

Oddly enough, this final note sounds like another recent series that has made criticism of the sitcom and Hollywood in general its bread and butter: Raphael Bob-Waksbergs BoJack Cavalier.

BoJack, which spanned six seasons on Netflix before its wonderful open series finale, had more time to develop its storytelling, so understandably its expression of our simultaneous fascination and alienation with eerie glittering sitcoms is more sophisticated than that. ‘one or the other. Kevin can fuck himself (still in its first season) or WandaVision, a limited series. Yet he hit all the same notes and then some.

For BoJack, sitcoms are both an origin story and a perpetual source of conflict. The former star of Full house parody Horsin Around, the Hollywood equine constantly strives to reconcile its desire for sitcom-worthy optimism from its early career with the turmoil of its disillusioned reality. He remembers his time on the show, when he was still a fluffy-maned young rookie, almost separated from the rest of his life which since childhood has been filled with painful cyclical trauma. Maybe that’s why one of his self-destructive behaviors is heavy drinking and watching old episodes or worse, calling his equally self-destructive former co-star Sarah Lynn to see if it is ready to embark on another turn.

BoJack lights up his memory of playing Horsin Around in a full-fledged sitcom, an imaginary time when everything in her life was simple and happy. Fixated on a hyper-idealized version of events, he constantly struggles to achieve a kind of happiness and peace that does not exist and abuses himself and others when his life does not live up to the dream.

Although BoJack doesn’t literally reside in a sitcom the way his Kevin can fuck himself and WandaVision its counterparts do, the series also plays with the structure of the sitcom. BoJack’s trauma-induced depression predisposes him to cycles of self-hatred, delusion, and destruction, and just as sitcoms maintain their stasis by persistently resolving any issues within 30 minutes, these cycles function as relentless resets. They reliably return BoJack to the intolerable state he started in.

Am I just doomed to be the person I am? BoJack asks in one of the show’s most haunting moments. It’s not too late for me, is it? … I need you to tell me it’s not too late.

Eventually, BoJack realizes that his only way out of this warped loop is to accept himself and his reality, embrace his autonomy, and make something of his own that is much easier said than done. for someone with so much trauma, as a certain Marvel hero who made a similar choice could certainly attest to this. From the first half of the season made available to the critics for examination, Kevin can fuck himself seems to be going in the same direction.

For all three of these characters, the sitcom is a forced and compelling expression of how we can all trick ourselves into fixing ourselves on what we wish our lives could be, formatted after one of the genres that best sells these three characters. fantasies.

What remains to be seen now is which path Allison will take to escape.