Bollywood actors who became fathers after turning 40

One of the greatest joys in life for most men is to become a father.

Our society says that there is always a “right” age to settle down, get married and have a child. But it turns out these famous dads defied the stereotype and became parents in their 40s and 50s.

It proves that there is never an appropriate age to embrace fatherhood and these 8 celebrities are leading by example:

1. Saif Ali Khan



Instagram / Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan, besides being an impeccable actor, is also an excellent father to his four children.

Saif married Amirta Singh at a young age and they had Sara and Ibrahim.

After marrying Kareena, he had his first child with her at the age of 46 and his second child at the age of 50.

2. Prakash Raj



Instagram / Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj is one of the most remarkable southern actors and is well known bollywood villain.

The South Indian actor became a proud parent at the age of 50 and welcomed his first child with Pony Verma, Vedanth Raj in 2015.

He wrote on Twitter “Hello .. Pony and I are happy to share with you this moment of joy in our life .. We had a lovely baby boy .. Today .. Bless him. Hi.

3. Shah Rukh Khan



Instagram / SRK

Shah Rukh Khan is the father of Suhana and Aryan Khan and he again embraced fatherhood with AbRam at the age of 47.

AbRam was conceived by gestational surrogacy through IVF and is now 8 years old. We often see SRK posting pictures with the little one.

4. Sanjay Dutt



Instagram / SanjayDutt_FC

Sanjay Dutt had her first child in 1988 in her previous marriage.

But, he was in his early fifties, when he had Shahraan and Iqra with Manyata Dutta. Manyata was in her thirties at the time and the couple were fortunate enough to have twins.

5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui



Instagram / Nawazuddin Siddiqui_FC

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his brilliant acting skills and he’s not only popular on the big screen, but he has also become an OTT star, in no time.

Even Nawazuddin embraced fatherhood late in life. He had his son, Yaani Siddiqui on his 41st birthday.

6. Sohail Khan



Instagram / Sohail Khan

Sohail and Seema Khan’s wedding has been buzzing about since Seema attended the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides show Netflix.

The couple had their first child Nirvaan. The second child, however, was conceived via IVF surrogacy after almost ten years.

Yohan was born in 2011 and Sohail was 42 years old at the time.

7. Manoj Bajpayee



Instagram / Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee has spared no effort in the acting arena. His show The family man gets all the attention.

On the family level, the actor had his daughter Ava with Neha Bajpayee in 2011. Manoj was then 42 years old.

8. Ronit Roy



Instagram / Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy started his journey as an Indian TV actor with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and later ventured into Bollywood.

Speaking of fatherhood, Ronit became a proud parent at the age of 42, of his son Agasthya with his wife Neelam.