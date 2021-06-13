The queen “big fan” of Line of Duty and watched her in the “bubble” of Covid after the death of Philip





The Queen is a huge fan of the hit crime drama Line of Duty and watched it while secluding herself at Windsor Castle. The 95-year-old monarch would have liked to discuss the twists and turns of the acronym-filled series with her closest staff. She is said to have listened to the hit drama while facing the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip and the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. As the six-season BBC show gripped the nation, Her Majesty discussed the ins and outs of AC-12’s mission to eradicate “twisted brass” with the master of the house, the deputy. Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, The Sunday Times reports. Jed Mercurio’s Line of Duty follows the work of an anti-corruption unit as they hunt down the mysterious fourth man, once named H, who orchestrates an elaborate network of police corruption.





(Image: BBC / World Productions / Steffan Hill)

Its complicated plot captivated the nation, with many struggling to keep up with the many twists and turns, and the Queen joined 12.8 million people to watch the May 2 final. During the lockdown, the Queen and her late husband were taken in by a group of assistants known as ‘HMS Bubble’ supervised by Johnstone-Burt, 63. A royal source told The Sunday Times: The Queen was very interested in Line of Duty and enjoyed discussing intrigue with Tony. Line of Duty joins an eclectic mix of royal favorites, including The X Factor, Coronation Street, Dad’s Army, light crime series New Tricks, Midsomer Murders, and period drama Downton Abbey. It is said that Her Majesty likes to point out errors in the latter’s plot. In 2018, it was reported that she had watched part of the Netflix series The Crown and was not happy with the way Philip was portrayed in one episode.





(Image: Getty Images)

In the second series, Prince Charles attends boarding school and has a bad time and Philip is described as having wanted him to go. She is also a huge fan of Dr Who, having followed it since its inception in 1963, and ordered a set of the series for a summer vacation at Balmoral in 2005. At the time, she would have ranked then-doctor Christopher Ecclestone as one of the best incarnations of the intergalactic time lord. Her fondness for the ITV talent show The X Factor became evident during a trip to Ireland in 2011 when she praised then-candidate Mary Byrne, telling her: You are the lady of The X Factor. . Your song was fabulous. In May, when questioned by a curious schoolboy, Prince Charles revealed that the Queen had a television in her main residence and “maybe one or two elsewhere”.







