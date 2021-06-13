Lowcountry Events for Sunday June 13, 2021 | Calendar





EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both online and in person. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events Today Virtual story time What: Tales, songs, dances and crafts from librarians at Charleston County Public Libraries. When: 10 a.m. every day More information: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary ‘The trip’ What: Illusionist Scott Silven will virtually transport viewers to rural Scotland in this interactive performance. Each participant will need an Apple computer or iPad with a stable internet connection and a camera. Headphones with a built-in microphone are also required. When: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on June 13 Price: $ 50 virtual ticket (each member of a household must have a ticket to participate) More information: spoletousa.org/events/the-voyney/ Meet artists What: Spoleto will post daily video profiles of outstanding orchestral and choir members, giving viewers a glimpse into the lives of these young professionals from around the world. Each video will include a short performance by the musicians. When: 5 p.m. to June 13 More information: youtube.com/user/SpoletoFestivalUSA XLV Gala What: Spoleto Gala XLV: Celebrating Nigel Redden’s Legacy will feature Laurie Anderson, Bill T. Jones, Ayodele Casel, Rhiannon Giddens and more. Register in advance. When: Available on request until June 13 Price: Free More information: spoletousa.org/events/gala-xlv/ Monday Cynthia hurd What: “The Life and Legacy of Cynthia Graham Hurd” is an exhibit documenting Librarian Cynthia Graham Hurd’s 31-year career with CCPL and the legacy she has created through the lives she touched in the Charleston community and across the country. Selected documents relating to Mother Emanuel AME and Emanuel 9 Church will also be on display in the hall. When: On display during library hours (9 am-7pm) during the month of June Where: 68 Calhoun Street, Charleston More info: 843-805-6930 (Main library), bit.ly/3gk27fg Chamber music What: Spoleto will be showing daily performance highlights and artist presentations from the chamber music series at the Dock Street Theater. When: 5 p.m. every day. Available until June 18 More information: youtube.com/user/SpoletoFestivalUSA Tuesday Your parks What: Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual educational series for students interested in learning more about the habitats, flora and fauna of Charleston County parks. This week’s session is “Sun, Sand & Science – Flukes, Flippers and Fins” When: Tuesdays at 1 p.m. More information: bit.ly/3cbtVkI Saturday Fiber art What: The 14th Annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition is inspired by the twi word, Sankofa, which translates to go back and get it. Curated by textile artist Torreah Cookie Washington, the exhibition will showcase art from a variety of traditions and non-traditional fiber techniques. When: Exhibition from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day Where: 1st, 2nd and 3rd Floors, City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston Discussion Book What: CCPL’s adult reading group will be discussing Maisy Card’s novel “These Ghosts Are Part of the Family.” Register in advance. When: 3 p.m. on June 19 More information: bit.ly/3itjn4t







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos