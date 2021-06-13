Tony Award-nominated Staten Island actor returns to The Real Inspector Hound | Upside down

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community, and simply making our borough special. Got a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at [email protected]

STATEN ISLAND, NY A month before the COVID pandemic closed Broadway, New Brighton resident Larry Marshall made his final bow on stage at the Brooks Atkinson Theater as Joe on the closing night of the hit musical Waitress.

Now, 16 months later, he will star in his first role since Waitress as the Birdboot critic in the Tom Stoppard murder mystery classic The Real Inspector Hound in the online production Out of the Box Theaters from 18-18. June 20.

Kelly Gilmore as Inspector Hound in the Out of the Box production of “The Real Inspector Hound”. (Courtesy / Bitten by a Zebra) Staten Island AdvanceStaten Island Advance

It’s a very funny play, Marshall said. The Real Inspector Hound is a wonderful absurd theater. It’s almost as wonderfully absurd as having to repeat on Zoom. It was fun to play again and I can’t wait to be able to watch the final show from the comfort of my home.

Marshall is no stranger to Zoom. When the pandemic ended live performances, he collaborated with his life partner, arts specialist in education and Sundog Theater board member Jeannine Otis to zoom in classrooms to share the art with children with difficulties.

Broadway veteran of 15 shows dating back to the original production of Hair, Marshall was nominated for the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for his performance of Sportin Life in the 1983 revival of Porgy and Bess, for which he also received a Grammy Award. .

He was also mayor of the Harbor Lights Theater Company production of The Music Man, played the role of Hoke Colburn in the touching production of Driving Miss Daisy and played the role of One of the Wise Men in his production of Amahl and night visitors. , where he performed with Rosebank resident Kelly Gilmore.

The virtual performance of “The Real Inspector Hound” will take place from June 18 to 20. (Courtesy / Bob Johnson) Staten Island AdvanceStaten Island Advance

I’m delighted to appear alongside this incredible showman again, said Gilmore, who stars in The Real Inspector Hound. Gilmore is an accomplished actor in his own right, owner of Dance! Staten Island Studio and Board Member of Out of the Box Theater Company.

Although we miss live shows, streaming allows us to reach and entertain a larger audience, many of whom are confined to their homes in these trying times, said Halina Malinowski of Great Kills, producer and board chair of administration of the theater company.

The Real Inspector Hound, first edited in 1968, focuses on the conflicting theater critics Birdboot and Moon, who are drawn into the maelstrom of the thriller they were sent to review. As the mist rises around the secluded Muldoon Mansion, everyone becomes suspicious as the corpses pile up.

The cast of The Real Inspector Hound also includes Larry Stephen Hines, Laurel Lockhart, Katherine OSullivan, Betsy Ross, Jennifer Sherron Stock, Sally Sherwood, Brett Singer and Steven Vega.

Marshall’s film credits include Cab Calloway in Francis Ford Coppolas The Cotton Club, Simon Zealotes in Jesus Christ Superstar, and Mickey in Panic in Needle Park. His television credits include three seasons as Jeremiah Joseph in Showtimes Soul Food and Jazzy’s starring role in The Comedy Channels Strangers with Candy. Marshall has also conducted operas for companies across Europe and the United States.

The Real Inspector Hound will air four times: Friday, June 18 at 8 p.m.; Saturday June 19 at 3 p.m. Saturday June 19 at 8 p.m. and Sunday June 20 at 3 p.m.

Tickets, which cost $ 20, can be purchased at ShowTix4U.com.

The mission of the non-profit theater company Out of the Box is to feature seasoned actors, directors and designers mostly over the age of 50 and to present new interpretations of period plays and contemporary classics.

More information can be found at OutOfTheBoxTheatre.com.

RUMC HOSTS CANCER SURVIVORS CEREMONY

ODoctors, medical staff and senior management from Richmond University Medical Center joined several cancer survivors for a dedication ceremony at the RUMC Center for Cancer Care to celebrate June as National Cancer Survivor Month.

The purpose of National Cancer Survivors Month is to bring cancer survivors together to show that there is life after being diagnosed with cancer, said Daniel J. Messina, President and CEO of RUMC. When you hear the words that you have cancer, the impact goes beyond the patient. It hits the family just as hard. This is why it is important to also celebrate the families of cancer survivors as part of National Cancer Survivor Month, because it is as much about celebrating them as it is about celebrating the survivors themselves.

I will be eternally grateful to RUMC and all the staff at the cancer center for their professionalism, compassion and God-given talents which allowed me to appear before all of you today as a survivor, said Mary Malandrucca , throat cancer survivor.

Cancer survivor Mary Malandrucca thanks the RUMC medical team for the care that helped her win her battle with throat cancer. (Courtesy / Alex Lutz / RUMC) Staten Island AdvanceStaten Island Advance

After the brief ceremony, RUMC leaders, cancer survivors and guests helped plant a ceremonial bush outside the entrance to the center, located at 1000 South Ave., Bloomfield. A plaque will be installed above the bush to honor cancer survivors.

Left to right, Dr Thomas Forlenza helps plant the ceremonial bush of survivors alongside RUMC President and CEO Dr Daniel J. Messina and Staten Island Borough Vice President Ed Burke. (Courtesy / Alex Lutc / RUMC) Staten Island AdvanceStaten Island Advance

They were joined by the vice-president of the borough, Ed Burke; Dr Ginny Mantello, Director of Health for Borough President James Oddo, and Hanane Dbajat, Chief of Staff to MP Michael Tannousis.

CELEBRATIONS – JUNE 13 TO JUNE 19

JUNE 13

Birthday greetings Sunday to Donna Long, former executive director of the GRACE Foundation, an advanced successful woman in the class of 1996 and an advocate for people of Staten Island and their families living with autism; Joan Benanti, Sarah Maniscalco, Barbara Thompson, Bonnie Timmerman, Edward Bryan Donovan, Sharee Balletto, Meaghan Sullivan Mallen, Josephine LaPerna and Vickie Picciano.

JUNE 14

Happy Birthday Monday to Eddie King, Victoria Crea, who turns 26; Lisa Tesoriero, Logan Paige Miller, turning 18; Paul Benevento and Jaime Leigh Bilotti.

Happy 34th wedding anniversary Monday to Patty and Jim LaGrotta.

JUNE 15

Tuesday is the birthday of Allison Isola, Tony Petosa, who turns 58; Moira Baezler, Nelly Dugan, William Siciliano, Joseph Thomas Calendrillo, Vincent Cannavo, Theresa Pratti, Stephen Eisler Grynsztajn and Madison Mae McGinley.

JUNE 16

Birthday greetings Wednesday to Concetta Cioffi, Bob Ryan, Laura Acito and her grandson, Anthony Kraker, who turns 17; Jerry Lee, Adam Rosa, Paul Glazewski, Julia Andreu and Michelle Mahoney.

Happy wedding anniversary Wednesday to Edward and Debra Morri.

JUNE 17

Birthday greetings are in order on Thursday for Anna Day, Joe Piazza, Karen Miraglia, Marianna Giardiello, Diane Diefenthaler, Christopher Armstrong, Chris LaCata and Michael Angelo Petruzzi.

JUNE 18

Friday is birthday time for Dr Larry Arann, Westerleigh community leader and psychologist, Ann Marie Barron, Laura Mazza, Alan Hassell, Mike Polsney, Beth Reilly, Joseph John Ribertelli, Anthony DiCostanzo, Erin Parker, the twins Lisa and Michael Pellee, and Dana Leclaire.

JUNE 19

Happy Birthday Saturday to Pat Miller, an accomplished woman in the Class of 1994; Jim McGinley, Philip Vincent Nielsen, who turns 10; Christian Dugan, who turns 26; Anthony Venturella, Kevin John Beyar, Richard C. Widener and Cynthia Turrisi.

Happy wedding anniversary Saturday to Irene and Dick Andersen, who are celebrating their 45th anniversary.