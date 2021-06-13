A handpicked group of professors of privileged young women; and a pact with the devil after the murder of the fortune tellers





Thriller: The Maidens by Alex Michaelides W&N, 368 pages, hardcover 14.99; eBook 7.99 For visitors and tourists alike, Cambridge is a beautiful little city, but its colleges are closed and secret worlds to everyone except those who stay, work and live there. Half Greek, half English Mariana Andros studied at St Christophers College as a young woman and met the love of her life, her late husband Sebastian, while a student. Now a successful group therapist, grappling with the loss of Sebastian in a vacation accident, she returns to St Christophers, where her orphaned niece Zoe studies. Zoes’ best friend, Tara, has been murdered, stabbed to death by an unknown assailant. Mariana decides to stay and help uncover the killer using her psychological training and years of therapy experience. She is troubled to discover that St Christophers has become a hotbed of uncomfortable secrets and barely suppressed rage emanating from a group of privileged young women called The Maidens. All are beautiful and intelligent and have been handpicked by an enigmatic American professor of classics, the handsome but sinister Edward Fosca. Somehow, Fosca seems to know more about Mariana than he should, and when a second young woman dies violently, he tries to make himself look good to her. Mariana believes he is the prime suspect in the death, but the surviving young girls provide the professor with an alibi, and as her own mental issues begin to weigh on her sanity, she discovers that her own life is in jeopardy. Stylishly written with a great sense of place, the second novel by bestselling author Michaelides is a compelling and complex psychological thriller of the first order. To close



MacLehose Quercus, 320 pages, paperback 12.90; e-book 5.99 Mexican detective Lefty Mendieta is unusual in that he is incorruptible but willing to bend the rules to solve cases. In the absence of any promising leads on the murder of a fortune teller, he turns to his contacts with the drug underworld and makes a deal with the devil. He must allow the seriously injured boss of the Pacific cartel to slip safely through the nets of the Mexican army and the federal police. Things take a turn for the worse and Lefty finds himself on the run. lmer Mendoza has been described as the founder of Narco-lit, a genre of thriller that explores drug trafficking and corruption in Latin America. It delivers adrenaline-charged nonstop action filled with mind-numbing amorality and violence in a unique, breathtaking prose style.

