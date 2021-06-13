EDITORIAL: Lawmakers Leave Much Work Unfinished

If you could give the state legislature a grade for the recently concluded legislative session, you could opt for an incomplete grade.

And for a change, that’s not necessarily a bad thing in all cases.

Lawmakers concluded their annual session on Thursday evening, less than two weeks before the June 22 legislative primaries, leaving many important issues on the table for the next tour de table.

There were vital steps they should have taken and others they shouldn’t.

And on some proposals, it’s a good thing for New Yorkers that lawmakers haven’t been able to strike a deal.

Perhaps the incomplete rating comes from the distractions they faced, first from the ongoing COVID crisis that caused such consternation in the creation of the state budget (more on that later), and then with workplace harassment and nursing home scandals surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo, both of which have taken time and attention away from legislative matters.

But if lawmakers had the will, we assume they could have done more.

Among the session’s main achievements at the start of the session were the approval of the legalization of recreational marijuana and the adoption of online gaming, both of which are expected to generate tax revenue for the state in the future. predictable, although they weren’t guessing as much as they expected given the competition. other states. Yet for those who have pushed hard for these initiatives over the years, these are achievements.

Another achievement adopted at the end of the session was the reform of the state electoral process to allow people to vote earlier and speed up the counting of the ballots.

On the environmental front, as we wrote about on Friday, the state will expand testing for toxic chemicals in drinking water supplies and develop a list of emerging contaminants that need to be tested. Following the 2015 Hoosick Falls PFOA pollution, this is a long-standing victory for drinking water.

Some criminal justice reforms have been adopted and others have not. Among the reforms to the parole system, there was one that would prevent some parolees from being returned to prison for minor technical offenses, such as missed appointments. In these cases, the punishment of sending someone back to prison did not correspond to the crime. So it’s good that it passed.

On the incomplete side, those who enjoy concerts, sporting events and other entertainment have not secured the ticketing system reforms that drive up prices and frustrate ticket buyers. Instead, lawmakers approved a one-year extension of existing rules, essentially putting their foot on the road with a promise to pass some reforms later.

A bill that would allow adult victims of sexual abuse to bring civil action against their attackers beyond the statute of limitations within a one-year period (similar to the Child Victims Act) was not adopted by the Assembly as many supporters had hoped.

Victim advocates are hoping next year’s version of the bill will include a fund to help pay victims to take legal action.

Advocates for victims of sexual harassment in the workplace have received little help, especially from the Assembly, which has generated anger and accusations that lawmakers are only interested in maintaining the status quo .

Lawmakers also haven’t extended a COVID-era trade measure that allows restaurants and bars to sell take out or take out alcohol.

The measure to help restaurants and bars recover from the economic shutdown has been opposed by liquor stores, which have performed well during the pandemic.

The governor can still expand take-out alcohol sales through executive action.

One measure that was not passed, which is actually a good thing for New Yorkers, was clean slate legislation, which would seal the criminal records of those convicted of misdemeanors and numerous crimes after serving their sentence.

This measure is seen as a way to help people forget the mistakes of the past and prevent discrimination in employment and housing. But we felt that the lack of transparency of a person’s criminal history was detrimental to victims, employers, homeowners, and the general public, who might find it useful to know a person’s criminal history.

Criminal justice reforms should prevent injustice, not excuse past behavior. So it is good that the proposal was put aside.

But he’ll likely come back next year, hopefully, with a list of fewer crimes that can legitimately be sealed.

Among the proposals for reform of the parole system that were unsuccessful were those opening up the possibility of releasing older prisoners and another which would have given more weight to the good behavior of a prisoner in parole decisions. Compassion and public safety will likely clash again next year over these reforms.

And the legislature failed to end the COVID emergency or significantly strip the governor of executive powers in the emergency as they should have.

They also left the potential impeachment proceedings at another time, leaving the public unsure if they will deal with it.

We’ve talked about the state budget in previous editorials, criticizing lawmakers for not taking advantage of a federal government windfall to cut spending and make tough decisions to reduce the high tax burden on New Yorkers.

Rather than using the billions of dollars in the federal stimulus package to tidy up their budgets and meet basic needs the same way someone could use an inheritance or lottery winnings to pay off debt Instead, lawmakers have largely treated the one-time income bailout as an excuse to continue their free, unnecessary and inefficient spending.

In the long term, this could be the biggest and most negative impact of this legislative session, as it will continue to contribute to the exodus of New Yorkers to other states and the financial hardships of residents and businesses that remain.

To be sure, the pandemic and governors’ troubles could have distracted legislative leaders from legislative matters and left them less time to complete negotiations as the session drew to a close.

And given that the governor is still under investigation and could face an indictment, or at the very least a politically debilitating report on his conduct, this situation could very well continue. until the next session and further hamper action on the necessary legislation.

The best mark we can give to legislators at the moment is therefore incomplete.

There is still a lot of work to be done.

Categories: Editorial, Opinion