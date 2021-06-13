Giovanna Fletcher claimed $ 30,000 from the government leave plan





Giovanna Fletcher has reportedly received up to 30,000 from the government leave program (Photo: Rex) Giovanna Fletcher is said to have claimed thousands of people for the government leave program just weeks after winning Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here !. The 36-year-old author and her husband, McFlys Tom Fletcher, who is estimated to be worth 8 million, have reportedly received up to 30,000 from the state. According to The Sun, an HMRC register of complaints shows the couple received support shortly after Giovanna was named Queen of the Castle in the ITV series who had moved to Wales. Files released by HMRC last week listed more than 600,000 businesses and individuals who received taxpayer support between January and March 2021. It is not known whether Giovanna or Tom were claiming the money for themselves or for an employee. Companies House records show Giovanna Fletcher Ltd had one employee and over 300,000 in the bank as of April 2020. Giovanna was crowned queen of the castle in December 2020 (Photo: Rex) Giovanna was reportedly inundated with offers after her win over Im A Celebrity, with TV insiders claiming she could make up to $ 4 million as a result. The mom of three hosts the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, which aims to bring parents together to create a sense of community and understanding. Giovanna recently shared that she and Tom hope to revisit their two honeymoon destinations to mark 10 years of marriage next year. We would love to take a trip to Jade Mountain in St. Lucia just for ourselves and go to Disney World in Florida which was our second honeymoon destination with the whole family, she said HELLO! Magazine. Having young children is relentless and intense, so it would be nice to have something that focuses on us. She also explained how her life has changed since winning the ITV reality show late last year, saying: It was such a liberating experience, not being as accessible as I usually am in normal life. After: I am a celebrity

I realized that it’s not all on my shoulders; that if others don’t care about certain things, then neither should I. Metro.co.uk has contacted Giovannas rep for comment. If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . For more stories like this, check out our entertainment page. Follow Metro.co.uk Entertainment on Twitter and Facebook for the latest celebrity and entertainment updates. You can now also receive Metro.co.uk items straight to your device. Sign up here to receive our daily push alerts.











