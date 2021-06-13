Entertainment
Cache Creek students graduate after tough year – Daily Democrat
Cache Creek High School held its graduation ceremony for its class of 77 students of 2021 at Pioneer High Schools on Friday.
Students were able to graduate in person after a year of teaching online and the uncertainty of whether COVID-19 restrictions would become flexible enough for them to hold a traditional ceremony. However, the restrictions eased and they were able to graduate in person with their parents and family cheering from the stands.
Our students had to persevere in order to be here today, and it wouldn’t have happened without their families and our amazing staff, said Jacob Holt, director of college and career preparation for the Woodland School District.
Holt said teachers and staff need to be able to bounce back when the going gets tough and encourage students, encouraging them to keep working hard during the pandemic and online learning.
We have seen a lot of students graduate today because of it, Holt said. My job is to try to remove the barriers and let the teachers and principals work their magic.
The students were allowed to bring several guests, but anyone who couldn’t attend was able to watch from their homes via a live broadcast of the ceremony.
Graduate Fernando Andrade said he was happy to finish high school on campus with his friends.
It’s great because now I can start a new life, Andrade said. Online it was bad, but it felt good to come back to campus.
Andrade said he plans to go to Sacramento state to study electrical engineering or join the United States Navy.
Fernandos’ father Alejandro Andrade said he wanted his son to join the Navy and was very excited and happy to see his son complete his high school education.
We have come to this country to move forward, Alejandro said in Spanish. We returned to Mexico so that our children could learn Spanish and the culture, but we brought them back so that they could enjoy the benefits of education here.
Fernando is the youngest of three children, all of whom have completed high school now.
Graduate Giovanni Garcia said he was excited to graduate and start furthering his education. He worked at Firehouse Entertainment while attending high school.
Terry Garcia, his mother, said the 17-year-old was graduating as a junior.
I want to be an architect, says Giovanni. I’m majoring in math and a minor in graphic design, so I really strive to be an architect.
Giovanni said he will be attending Woodland Community College in the fall to continue his education.
Roberto Gonzalez, a member of the support staff at Cache Creek, said he had worked for the school for six years and was happy to see the students graduate.
It’s exciting and inspiring, he said. They have worked hard and they deserve to keep chasing their dreams.
