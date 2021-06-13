VHP activist wants Kannada actor Chetan Kumar kicked out for his “anti-Brahmanism” stance





A VHP activist in Bengaluru lodged a complaint against the award-winning actor in Kannada Chetan Kumar for the latter’s alleged explosion against Brahmanism, and demanded that he be deported to the United States, as he is an American citizen . In his complaint to the Regional Office for the Registration of Foreigners (FRRO), VHP activist Girish Bharadwaj said: “Recently the actor tweeted ‘Brahmanism is the negation of the spirits of freedom, equality and of fraternity. We have to uproot Brahmanism – #Ambedkar ‘and’ While all are born equal, to say that only Brahmins are the highest and all others are inferior as untouchables is pure nonsense. It’s a big hoax – #Periyar. ‘ Furthermore, he had said that Brahmanism had killed the ideas of Basava and Buddha, and that Buddha had fought against Brahmanism, in one of his videos. “ Bharadwaj says his “contemptuous tweets and videos are aimed at a specific community” and should be abhorred by all in unequivocal terms. “As an American citizen, he flouts the Aliens Act by making such statements which should be taken seriously by FRRO. His residence permit, if authorized, should be revoked. We ask you to place the necessary orders to expel him immediately to his country for having violated the provisions of Indian laws, ”writes Bharadwaj. Contacted by CNN News18, He Bharadwaj said that although his parents are from Karnataka and work in the United States, Chetan is a United States citizen. “Even if he holds dual nationality, incites violence or creates enmity between groups – this violates the law – and there is a relevant officer at the FRRO to take action,” he told news18. Chetan (who goes by the name Chetan Ahimsa on Twitter) was not available for comment. But the statements attributed to him are quotes from historical social reformers Ambedkar and Periyar. In addition, he also tweeted on June 11: “#Brahmanism – a graded hierarchy of humans based on birth – still exists at the systemic and ideological levels among those of all cases and many religions in South Asia. The panacea for such structural inequality is the rational egalitarianism of the Buddha / Basaa, Sharanas / Ambedkar / Periyar / Bahujan icons. Born in 1983 to a medical couple from Karnataka who immigrated to the United States decades ago, Chetan studied at Yale University and came to India in 2005 to work in the theater. He starred in nine films, winning the Udaya Film AWard for Best Actor for his first film in 2008. While alleging that he has “a questionable record of making unfounded remarks,” Bharadwaj’s complaint indicates that he has made remarks against more peaceful communities and mutts. “He peddled false information to please his political leaders. frustration with the lack of opportunities in Kannada’s film industry, ”the complaint said. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

