Quick Takes: Adam Page as AEW Champion, WWE Burying Baszler, SmackDown Depth, more | Launderer report

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

It’s always been more about when and not if Adam Page would dethrone Kenny Omega as AEW World Champion, and in light of the strong crowd reactions he’s received recently, All Elite Wrestling should pull the trigger. of this title change earlier than later specifically. All out on September 5th.

Hangman is coming off another win over Dynamite on Friday, teaming up with Preston “10” Vance to defeat the duo of Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs in tag team action. With no obvious direction in the immediate future, Page rekindling his rivalry with Omega in time for the spectacular Labor Day weekend might be the best course of action for AEW.

While Hangman’s stock continues to skyrocket, Shayna Baszler’s has sadly never been so low. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has arguably been involved in one of the worst endings in recent Raw history and has officially bottomed out when it comes to her booking.

At SmackDown, every division could benefit from an influx of new faces. This was more evident than ever in Friday’s episode, which featured many of the same storylines continuing, despite having already run their course.

This week’s episode of Quick Takes will address the Blue Mark’s lack of depth, WWE reportedly passed Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar on SummerSlam, late singles spotlight Kofi Kingston and more.