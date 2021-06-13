Entertainment
Quick Takes: Adam Page as AEW Champion, WWE Burying Baszler, SmackDown Depth, more | Launderer report
0 out of 5
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
It’s always been more about when and not if Adam Page would dethrone Kenny Omega as AEW World Champion, and in light of the strong crowd reactions he’s received recently, All Elite Wrestling should pull the trigger. of this title change earlier than later specifically. All out on September 5th.
Hangman is coming off another win over Dynamite on Friday, teaming up with Preston “10” Vance to defeat the duo of Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs in tag team action. With no obvious direction in the immediate future, Page rekindling his rivalry with Omega in time for the spectacular Labor Day weekend might be the best course of action for AEW.
While Hangman’s stock continues to skyrocket, Shayna Baszler’s has sadly never been so low. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has arguably been involved in one of the worst endings in recent Raw history and has officially bottomed out when it comes to her booking.
At SmackDown, every division could benefit from an influx of new faces. This was more evident than ever in Friday’s episode, which featured many of the same storylines continuing, despite having already run their course.
This week’s episode of Quick Takes will address the Blue Mark’s lack of depth, WWE reportedly passed Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar on SummerSlam, late singles spotlight Kofi Kingston and more.
1 of 5
WWE’s booking of Shayna Baszler to the main roster has been questionable since her Raw debut in February 2020, when she bit Becky Lynch’s neck and came out with a bloody mouth. Despite her numerous pay-per-view losses last year, she still had some credibility thanks to her largely dominant reigns as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Nia Jax.
The past two weeks have done enough damage to Baszler that it’s impossible for fans to see her again as a threat to a top WWE title.
She lost to Carmella’s former sommelier Reginald on the May 31st edition of Raw before being invited to Alexa’s Playground on Monday’s show. It was there that she was chased backstage by a doll and screamed into a broken mirror as the show ended.
It was the complete opposite of everything Baszler’s character has stood for since signing with WWE four years ago. Her reign of terror in NXT seems like an eternity ago, and now she’s subjected to some supernatural stupidity that hurts Baszler more than Alexa Bliss.
Either way, it would have been a terrible ending for Raw, but Baszler’s involvement has been especially disheartening for fans who know what she can bring. Plus, the timing couldn’t be worse, with Raw needing some new blood in the women’s championship picture.
2 of 5
As rumors grow about what WWE has in store for SummerSlam in August, a new report fromWrestling Observer Bulletin‘sDave Meltzer (m / t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co) states that Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship won’t be performing at the event after all.
All signs seemed to indicate that the match would be a perfect fit for what is sure to be a star map. There is no reason to take the title away from Lashley anytime soon, and he has never been such an ideal opponent for Lesnar as he is now.
Lesnar returning to face anyone other than The All Mighty at SummerSlam would be a mess. That said, it looks like Lesnar won’t be coming back for the pay-per-view at all. And by the time of next year’s WrestleMania, Lashley may no longer be the top heel of the Raw brand.
While the Lashley vs. McIntyre feud is set to end at Hell in a Cell on June 20, no one else is set to fight for the WWE Championship this summer. Lashley vs. Lesnar is a top-notch match worthy of the SummerSlam scene although WWE is apparently not as interested in booking it as fans are seeing it.
Lashley has expressed over the years his desire to face off with The Beast in a WWE ring. He’s one of the few people left on the roster who could presumably cause Lesnar some trouble, so to pass up the opportunity to do so at the biggest party of the summer would be a huge mistake.
3 out of 5
There’s no question that SmackDown is far superior to Raw in almost every way, but that doesn’t mean the Blue Mark is trouble-free.
Much like Raw, SmackDown suffers from a stagnant landscape. The show has its fair share of stars between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, but viewers have been subjected to the same storylines for several months.
Every division of the Friday Night schedule would benefit from an influx of new faces, whether they come from Raw, NXT, 205 Live, NXT UK or elsewhere.
The Roman Reigns and Usos angle continues to be the best thing about the series (not to mention WWE as a whole), but the SmackDown works way beyond the Universal Championship scene. There are only a handful of teams vying for the titles, while the Intercontinental Championship photo features the same four people since the start of the year.
Meanwhile, Belair and Bayley had to continue their feud so WWE could wait to do the WrestleMania rematch between Belair and Banks at SummerSlam. The rest of the women’s division on the blue mark is almost non-existent due to the departures of Billie Kay, Ruby Riott, Mickie James and Chelsea Green.
A rumor The WWE Draft could fix those issues, but until that happens, a handful of calls from NXT (Finn Balor, Io Shirai, Adam Cole, etc.) would come in handy in the meantime.
4 out of 5
Kofi Kingston’s short-lived stint in the WWE Championship photo in May was a breath of fresh air and proved he belonged to the elite at a time when Raw could use more talent on top of that.
After failing to become the No.1 contender against Drew McIntyre, it looked like he was set to resume his rivalry with RK-Bro as part of The New Day. It’s been one of the best parts of Raw lately, but once it’s over, Kingston is expected to return to a bachelor role.
This was teased when MVP confronted him backstage on Monday’s show, trying to motivate him to return to the heights where he was once then WWE Champion. The odds of Kingston turning on his heel and aligning himself with MVP are pretty slim considering his longtime friendship with Xavier Woods, but at the very least, the script suggests he could soon be back in a premier position. plan.
As the 11-time WWE Tag Team Champions, New Day has accomplished all he can together. There aren’t many new feuds left for them as a team, and with Big E succeeding as a solo contender on SmackDown, it’s high time that Kingston parted ways with himself for more than a few weeks as well. .
New Day wouldn’t have to go their separate ways, but the WWE Championship scene needs names, and WWE revisiting the Kingston and Bobby Lashley rivalry for the summer may have potential.
5 out of 5
It was clear by the time Kenny Omega became AEW World Champion in December that the only person who made sense to take the title from him was “Hangman” Adam Page given their history and the end of their partnership.
Omega beat Page at Full Gear in November to become the No.1 contender, and despite racking up more wins than losses since then, Page has struggled to find his confidence as a character. His current arc is to see him become champion eventually, and All Out in September would be the best place for that to happen.
After Omega’s successful AEW title defense against Orange Cassidy and Pac, Jungle Boy waits behind the scenes for the next move later in June. Christian Cage and Darby Allin can also be created for opportunities at All Out, but Page makes the most sense after the boisterous reaction he received in front of the crowd at Double or Nothing.
Similar to Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar, AEW must strike when the iron is hot with Hangman. His popularity could wane by Full Gear in November (or later if AEW decides to wait until next year), so it’s imperative that Page wins the title when fans are still emotionally engaged.
It was at All Out in Chicago two years ago when Page failed to become the first AEW Champion against Chris Jericho. He wasn’t as ready back then for that top spot as he is now, and so history is essentially being written for that to happen in this year’s installment.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham “GSM” Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website,Wrestling, and subscribe to hisYoutube channelfor more content related to wrestling.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]