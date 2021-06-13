Kevin Kritiques: Tom and Jerry (2021) – Jasper’s source for news, sports, the arts, culture and more





Kévin Lazzari | Special at Fitzhugh The Last Tom and Jerry goes where no other Tom Jerry movie has gone. This is a live-action cartoon that has entered the future. There are rap singing pigeons to name just one of the things that make the film modern. The creators worked really hard to get away from the over-the-top Tom and Jerry skits. The introduction of live actors is something I never expected. I thought I was going to watch a regular cartoon and was pleasantly surprised with the new format. The cast has completed the two cartoon characters and the viewer is drawn into the cartoonish version of the story. There are the crazy high jinks that Tom and Jerry are known for with a few extra twists. The storyline is solid, so it didn’t have to rely on the outrageous battles that are usually the common thread in a Tom and Jerry movie. I would rate this movie as one of the best family movies for the year 2021. There is something for everyone and there is a subtle grown-up humor woven throughout the film. I hesitated to watch the movie because I thought it would be old and tired. Fortunately, I took a chance and was entertained by this new, modernized version. Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, film critic for the Fitzhugh. Tom and Jerry (2021) is available on DVD, Blu-ray and streaming and digital download. It’s time. Support your local media. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism at a time when our advertisers are unable to do so due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been and will continue to be a free product. This is a way for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure that those who cannot afford it can access reliable local news. You can make a one-time or monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time. Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation. Thank you in advance for your help.

