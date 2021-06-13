Actors who have quit acting and have completely changed careers

Show business is widely regarded as one of the most glamorous and exciting industries in the world. However, several stage and film stars have decided to leave the limelight for more conventional careers.

Below News week takes a look at the former leading actors who decided to give up drama and make a complete career change.

Freddie Prinze Jr.

Wrestling producer

Freddie Prinze Jr. at the turn of the millennium emerged as one of Hollywood’s most prominent talents.

The actor has proven particularly popular in idol-ready roles, including i know what you did last summer and She is all that.

However, Prinze Jr. went on to surprise many fans when he abruptly changed careers to work alongside Vince McMahon in his Global wrestling entertainment; the first from 2008 to 2009 within the creative team, then from 2010 to 2012 as producer and director.

Frankie Muniz

Racing car driver

Malcolm in the middle made teen comedy lead actor Frankie Muniz a big star when it aired from 2000 to 2006.

But at the end of the series, the actor decided to turn around and race on the Atlantic Championship formula circuit.

Gene Hackman

Author

Gene Hackman is a two-time Oscar-winning revered actor with acclaimed performances in films including Unforgivable, Bonnie and Clyde and The French connection.

However, watching in the poorly received 2004 film Welcome to Mooseport would have influenced Hackman to make the very serious decision to retire from acting.

Hackman, now 91, is now co-author of three novels: Escape from Andersonville, justice for no one and Wake of the star Perdido.

Kal Penn

Government employee

Kal Penn, the actor who starred in the comedy Harold and Kumar go to the white castle, made a surprising career change in 2009.

This saw him land the very serious role of associate director in the White House’s Office of Public Engagement under then-President Barak Obama.

Audrey hepburn

UNICEF Ambassador

Audrey Hepburn is recognized as one of Hollywood’s most successful actresses and one of the world’s greatest beauties.

Hepburn arguably reached the peak of his career for his iconic performance as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, for which she received her third Oscar nomination.

Then, after announcing her retirement, she became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 1989, where she worked with vulnerable children and to raise awareness of the association’s programs until her death in 1993.

Cary grant

Member of several boards of directors

The easy-going attitude of the Anglo-American actor helped Cary Grant become one of Hollywood’s great classics in the 1940s and 1950s.

Then, in 1966, at the age of 62, he retired from acting and began working as a member of the board of directors of several companies.

After being appointed member of the board of directors of Fabergé. He received a salary of just $ 25,000 a year, but perks included the penthouse at the Warwick Hotel in New York City and the use of two jets for his private use.

Mara wilson

Writer

Mara Wilson is best known for her childhood roles in 1990s films Mrs. Doubtfire and Mathilde.

However, the star surprised many when she retired from acting at age 13 after changing her aspirations.

Wilson has since become an acclaimed author, with a book an autobiography on her status as a child star.

Ariana Richards

Painter

Ariana Richards rose to movie stardom after her role in the 1993 dinosaur blockbuster jurassic park.

Yet despite the fact that he continues to work sporadically in the industry, Richards is now an award-winning Impressionist painter.

Cameron Diaz

Self-help author

Films including The mask and There is something about Marie made Cameron Diaz one of Hollywood’s most prominent actors of the 1990s.

Then, after announcing his retirement from acting in 2014, Diaz has since written two best-selling self-help books, and has supported several causes defending environmental concerns and education.

Amanda Bynes

Fashion designer

After breaking through on a TV show All that and films such as She is the man, Amanda Bynes suffered episodes of very public mental health.

Fortunately, the former child star turned her life around, enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2014, and reportedly intends to work in the fashion industry.

Danny Lloyd

Biology teacher

Danny Lloyd is a former child actor best known for his iconic role in the 1980 horror film The brilliant.

Soon after, he retired from acting, apparently due to the trauma of filming the horror film at age six, and Lloyd is now a biology professor at a community college in Kentucky.

Shirley temple

Government employee

Shirley Temple gained worldwide fame as a sunny child actress who appeared in more than two dozen films in the 1930s.

However, box office success began to elude her as she grew older and she officially retired from show business at the age of 22.

Shirley Temple then followed her husband into public service and eventually worked as the US Ambassador to Czechoslovakia for three years.

Pierre Ostrum

Veterinary

After playing the main character Charlie in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Peter Ostrum has decided to quit show business.

Then, when he was still a child, Ostrum met a visiting vet and was so inspired that he decided to follow in their footsteps and is currently practicing in New York City.

Jeff cohen

Lawyer

Jeff Cohen rose to fame as a child actor after starring in the classic Steven Spielberg film in 1985 The Goonies.

Then, after deciding not to practice as an adult, Cohen used Hollywood connections for business opportunities before establishing the successful entertainment law firm Cohen & Gardner.

Greta Garbo

Art collector

1930s movie star Greta Garbo enjoyed a brilliant career until she abruptly retired from acting at just 35 due to contractual disputes with her film studio.

She then decided to embark on a new career as an art collector, which ended up reaching millions of dollars.