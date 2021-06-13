Queen Elizabeth cuts a cake with a sword instead of a standard knife: “More unusual”





Queen Elizabeth II has shown the world that she can cut a cake in style. When the 95-year-old monarch attended a special reception for Platinum Jubilee volunteers on Friday alongside Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, she decided to ditch a standard cake knife for a sword, according to People magazine. A viral video of the moment was shared by Reuters on Saturday, which shows the Queen using a “ceremonial sword” to slice into a large white and green cake surrounded by halved strawberries. THE QUEEN CELEBRATES AN OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY AT THE PARADE In addition to the cake, the term “the big breakfast” could be read from its fondant lettering. After being advised to use both hands when she first raised the sword, an attendant nearby tried to tell the Queen that a knife was available. “I know it does,” Queen Elizabeth joked. “It’s something more unusual.” Between laughter and cheers from the audience, Camilla helped the Queen drive the sword into the decorated cake. According to TMZ, the sword used by Queen Elizabeth was three feet long. QUEEN ELIZABETH STEALS THE SHOW AT THE G-7 RECEPTION WITH WITTY ONE-LINER TO GLOBAL LEADERS Before the cake was cut, the royal trio gathered at Windsor Castle to witness a military parade and celebrate the Queen’s late birthday, which was originally April 21, reports The Associated Press. According to royal protocol, the Queen celebrates her “official birthday” usually on the second Saturday in June, when there is “a greater likelihood of good weather for the birthday parade, also known as Color parade, ” The site of the royal families States. Meanwhile, the organizers of the Dishina jubilee are preparing the celebrations for the Queen’s 70th year of accession, to be held in February 2022. JILL BIDEN TOURS SCHOOL WITH KATE MIDDLETON IN UK Outside of the festivities at Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth stopped by the 47th annual G7 summit in Cornwall for a photo op with world leaders. In another viral clip shared on Twitter by BBC Laura Kuenssberg, the Queen can be heard asking G7 summit attendees if they are having a good time. “Are you supposed to sound like you’re having fun?” She asked the group on stage, who were greeted with laughs. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The busy and well-documented Queen’s Friday took place a day after what would have been Prince Philips’ 100th birthday, on June 10, 2021. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Queen Elizabeth had been married to the late prince for 73 years before her death on April 9.

