Queen “did not meet Lilibet on video call” after claims by friends of Meghan and Harry

The Queen did not meet Lilibet on a video call, as friends of Meghan and Harry have claimed, as it is reported that the monarch will no longer remain silent on the ‘falsehoods’.

In a dramatic departure from established ‘never complain, never explain’ policy, the 95-year-old was reportedly ‘sent overboard’ by recent briefings from friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to favorite American journalists.

In the latest incident, it was claimed the Queen was introduced to the couple’s second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, during a video call, but palace insiders say such a call was not made. location, The Mail on Sunday reports.

A source told People magazine: “They were very excited and couldn’t wait to share the arrival of their daughter.”

But a source has now told the Mail: “No video calls have taken place.

And now more bogus communications will be dealt with firmly by the royal family, the source said.

“The question is whether what is being reported is an exact version of what really happened,” they added.

The Queen was also shocked to learn that Harry first contacted her to ask for permission to use Lilibet, the monarch’s nickname since childhood, the Mail on Sunday reported.

The couple’s spokesperson told the New York Post that they first spoke to their grandmother and revealed their hopes to name their first daughter in her honor.

They added that if the Queen had not approved Harry would not have used the name.

But a senior Palace source told the BBC the conversation was “an eye opener, not a request.”

The Queen’s grandfather, King George V, first gave her the nickname “Lilibet” after joking that she couldn’t say Elizabeth when she was a child, and Prince Philip the later adopted.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrival was announced last Sunday, two days after Meghan gave birth on June 4.

Yesterday, the Stoic Queen celebrated her official first birthday without her late husband Prince Philip as she attended a scaled-down and socially distanced Trooping the Color.

The mini version of the celebration took place in the Windsor Castle Quadrangle for the 95-year-old monarch for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The poignant event took place two days after what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday.

The Queen stomped to music played by a household division mass band, and smiled and pointed to the sky as the RAF’s Red Arrows flew over the military parade for the first time since 2019.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.