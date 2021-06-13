Sunny Leone only wears one hat for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar, see photo | Bollywood





Sunny Leone turned the heat on with her recent photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani. The actor and TV host has reunited with the famous photographer for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar. Earlier this week, Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Vicky Kaushal shared photos from their shoot with the photographer. On Sunday, Sunny Leone joined the club by sharing a photo on her Instagram. In the photo, shared on Instagram, Sunny stripped naked and posed with nothing but an oversized hat and stiletto heels. She wore minimal makeup and leaned against a pillar to pose for the camera. Sunny shared the photo with the caption: “Summer is here !!” Dabboo also shared the photo and wrote: “The sun is great for the soul, but be sure to wear a big hat! A scorching and gorgeous photo of Sunny Leone @sunnyleone for #dabbooratnanicalendar # 2021.” Before the photo was revealed, Dabboo shared a video in which he asked Sunny to describe his photo. She said, “My shot is sunny, it’s sunny and it’s sunny outside. It will be as always, beautiful, sexy, sunny.” Dabboo also revealed that Sunny didn’t feel “too good” the day she was supposed to shoot. This isn’t the first time Sunny has sported Dabboo’s daring look. In 2020, she was seen posing with a large book. Sharing the photo last year, Sunny said, “Thank you @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani @dabbooratnanistudio for another amazing calendar photo !!!! Love it !!! Xoxo !!!!” Also Read: Sunny Leone Reveals How She Keeps The Spark Alive With Daniel Weber After 10 Years Together Watch the video Sunny has been busy with her reality TV show, MTV Splitsvilla. She hosts the show with Rannvijay Singha. The final season was filmed at Poovar Island Resorts in Kerala, with a bio-bubble created for the cast and crew. While it was originally due out last year, it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Related stories

