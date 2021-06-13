What is GB News? What channel is it on? UK launch tonight

GB News will make its UK television debut tonight.

Network chairman Andrew Neil is expected to play a leading role as the channel looks to get started.

The former BBC political broadcaster will also host its own prime-time program on the channel, which plans to broadcast 6,500 hours of television per year.

The channel, which has been widely referred to as the UK version of the US Network and right-wing Fox News, took inspiration from what Neil sees as a market gap, with the reporter telling the BBC Media Show that UK media ” all come from various shades of the left ”.

GB News Chairman Andrew Neil

Here’s everything you need to know about the new channel:

What is GB News?



It’s not entirely clear how the channel works, but channel officials have insisted it will abide by Ofcom’s rules of impartiality.

In an interview with The I, Neil said, “It will be more MSNBC based in America, which is on the left, and Fox, which is on the right.

“They don’t do continuous news. They do news when it’s good, but they don’t do news all the time. ”

“They segment the day into individual programs, topical programs, built around very strong presenters, or presenters as they call them in the United States, and that’s what we’ll do too.

“[GB News will have] Anchors with a little edge, a little attitude, a little personality – and people will make an appointment to see them. This is the plan. ”

What channel does GB News air on?

The channel will be available on Freeview as 236 and Freesat on 216.

GB News Sky channel will be 515 with Virgin Media channel 626 hosting the channel.

When will GB News launch?



The platform had hoped to launch in March this year, however, had to push back with a new date now confirmed.

The company organized a recruitment campaign at the start of the year with more than 2,000 people applying for the 140 positions.

GB News will launch at 8 p.m. tonight.

The channel is supported by Discovery Inc, which is behind Discovery Channel and Science Channel.

GB News presenters and broadcasts



There will be a slew of TV presenters and familiar faces on the new channel when it airs every 7 days of the week, including former BBC presenter Simon McCoy, former editor of The Sun Dan Wootton and former Sky broadcaster Colin Brazier. .

Andrew Neil will present a nightly news program on the channel containing “Wokewatch” and “Mediawatch” segments.

Dan Wootton, known for his role in the history of Megxit, will present Tonight Live With Dan Wootton five nights a week, while broadcaster Nana Akua will host Tonight Live With Nana Akua.

Recently the BBC came under fire for having future GB News anchor and former apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry on question time. The businesswoman will host a show called Dewbs & Co every night of the week.

Former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, Darren McCaffrey and Rosie Wright will all be on the lineup for The Great British Breakfast morning offer. They will also work on other shows.

Others who have a show on the channel include Mercy Muroki, Alaistair Stewart and Andrew Doyle, with McCoy and Alex Phillips co-hosting an afternoon show.

Neil Oliver, the Scottish historian, presenter and author, known for his programs such as Coast and A History Of Ancient Britain, will also host a show called Neil Oliver Live.

Andrew Doyle will host Free Speech Nation, described by the channel as “a fearless thread of the country’s hottest debates.”