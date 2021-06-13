Blindspotting TV review: the show does what the movie couldn’t

Cinema 2018 Blind spot has been rightly hailed as a bitterly loving and lovingly bitter portrait of a gentrified Oakland. He was particularly praised for the ambitious and unconventional screenplay written by stars Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal. Compared to the new STARZ spinoff TV series of the same name, however, Blind spot the film looks surprisingly Hollywood. The series is in some ways, but what really sets it apart from its origins is its televisual character; it embraces the tropes of sitcom, ensemble cast, and female-centric stories. In doing so, he manages to be that rare TV adaptation that outshines his movie predecessor.

The big screen Blind spot talks about Collin (Diggs), who is nearing the end of his parole, and his friend Miles (Casal) who is determined to get him in trouble. The TV show, redesigned by Diggs and Casal, takes place six months later, after Collin leaves town. Miles is still there, but at the start of the show he is arrested for possession with intent to distribute and given an indefinite prison sentence. His partner Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) and their six-year-old son Sean (Atticus Woodward) are forced to move in which the hippie mother of Miles Rainey (Helen Hunt) and the extremely unwelcoming sister of Miles Trish (Jaylen Barron).

Blind spot The film pushes back the typical film tropes in many ways, including having Diggs play the empathetic lead role with Miles as his unpredictable and dangerous white sidekick. But it also plays into some cinematic expectations. Collin and Miles both try to be men in different ways, which involves negotiating their relationship to violence. Director Carlos Lpez Estrada breaks the film’s easy, discursive rhythm with sudden, elegant portrayals of brutality. Miles and Collin fight, and Collin witnesses a traumatic police murder. The film’s conclusion shows Collin improbably confronting the guilty officer with a drawn gun. It’s a super stylish scene that echoes the heyday of high-end genre films from Tarantino to Spike Lee, in which no conflict can be resolved without the guns rolling out.

This is not the case in the TV show, however. At least in the six of the eight half-hour episodes available for review, there is little violent confrontation or shootout. One episode is entirely devoted to deliberating whether to spank a child. (They decide not to.)

The distinction here, in genre and approach, has a lot to do with genre. Television has long been considered a more feminized medium than cinema. His audience always leans towards women, and the STARZ network in particular tried to cultivate a female audience. For Blind spot, that means transferring the lead role to Ashley. But it also means telling a different kind of story that is less about the bonds and tensions between men and men, and more about family and community.

Blind spot is an ambitious, high-quality show, and it makes a number of dramatic stylistic choices, with varying success. Ashley’s hip-hop monologues on camera often seem unnecessary, evoking emotions and characterization that the talented Cephas Jones is perfectly able to convey more directly and effectively through facial expression and body language. On the other hand, the serial incorporation of choreographed movements and ensemble quasi-dance numbers is often inspired. In one of the best of them, Ashley is motionless in the prison waiting room, her face a mask of hopeless despair, as other visitors move, advance, and bustle around. it fast forward. The clock crawls and runs at the same time, a vivid picture of how relatives of incarcerated people also do, and do through time.

The real genius of the series, however, does not lie in its Peak TV innovations. It’s in the way he uses his own mundane television before Peak-TV. Most of the immediate storylines are low-key sitcom boilerplates: Ashley deals with rich assholes at the hotel where she works; Ashley tries to figure out how to discipline Sean after he hits her; Ashley tries to decide when and how to tell Sean that his father is in jail.

But mundane stories like life take on a painful weight in Miles’ absence. Ashley has to keep taking care of the little shit. Her grief and despair shows up every day, like everyone else shouting Norm! at Cheers. Life goes on without any particular hassle, and it cannot be stopped. A shootout in this context would be almost a relief.

The series also makes the most of the tradition of serialized TVs across multiple storylines. The film Blind spot was focused on Collin and Miles and their friendship. It doesn’t do much to show other perspectives.

The TV show is really Ashley’s story. But other people also have stories. The nightmare of a petulant teenager, Trish, turns out to be much more vulnerable than she looks as she tries to get a loan to start her own strip club. Collins’ sister, Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman) encircles a sweet romance with her mother’s boarder Earl (Benjamin Earl Turner).

Oakland in the movie is the setting for the Collins drama. Oakland on the STARZ show, by contrast, is a whole world of people negotiating the job market, law enforcement, gentrification, and a generally hostile white society. And this negotiation is not made with weapons, but between us.

Traditionally, cinema has been viewed as a more prestigious, more ambitious, and more personal fashion than television. That has changed somewhat recently as TV budgets have increased and movie stars have appeared in Netflix or HBO series. Blind spot 2021, however, is a reminder that television isn’t just good when it looks more like a movie. The medium has its own traditions and its own virtues. Sometimes the little stories are better, if you’re willing to see them.

Blind spot premieres on STARZ tonight, June 13.