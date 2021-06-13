Sharib Hashmi on The Family Man 2 hit: ‘This is happening for the first time in my career | Web series

As someone who dreamed of becoming a quintessential “hero” as a child, The Family Man star Sharib Hashmi’s journey through the film industry has been nothing short of a true, full success story. of “ups and downs”.

Sharib Hashmi is currently enjoying the fruits of his hard work with an overwhelming response to the second season of The Family Man.

The 45-year-old actor, who plays the jolly intelligence officer JK Talpade in the Amazon Prime Video series, said he was inundated with congratulatory calls, messages from the public, as well as industry peers. , since June 4. season two premiere.

The first season had established itself as a benchmark and it was an advantage for all of us. Personally, for the first season, I received a lot of love but this time the reaction was crazy. This is happening for the first time in my career. I am in seventh heaven. Things are out of control.

“I didn’t expect it to exceed my expectations and I feel very emotional about it. For years, I craved recognition and I’m glad I got it from JK,” said Sharib. to PTI in an interview.

But the road has been long for the actor.

Born in Mumbai to prominent film journalist ZA Johar, Sharib says that growing up he attended many Bollywood parties with his father, hence his fascination with the world of cinema began.

“In my childhood, I used to say ‘I want to be a hero’ a lot. I didn’t understand acting and everything. I went to parties and ‘Mahurat’, everything was lavish back then. I was fascinated. by the world and I wanted to be part of it, ”he added.

His desire to join films was tempered by his belief that he was not old enough to be a hero, but his love for entertainment led him to join television as a writer, Sharib said.

“When I grew up I was only 5’4 feet tall and felt I couldn’t be a hero so I thought I didn’t want to be anyone else. But I wanted to do something about it. meaning then I worked as an assistant director and started writing non-fiction shows for MTV and Channel V. “

Sharib’s first acting gig was on the popular MTV prank show Bakra and he followed it with a slum dweller role in director Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

Sharib Hashmi was also seen in Slumdog Millionaire.

The actor said he decided to audition for the Hollywood feature film in India at the suggestion of his friend. “I was auditioned for the role by Danny Boyle himself. It’s a great opportunity for me.”

Along with Slumdog Millionaire, 2008 also marked the release of Sharib Haal-E-Dil’s Hindi film, after which he decided to continue acting full time.

He quit his job and started actively auditioning, but nothing worked.

“There have been a lot of ups and downs in my career. I made the decision to become an actor and faced daily rejections. I was in terrible financial shape and finished all of them. my savings.”

The financial crisis forced Sharib to return as a television writer, but he was soon offered an offer to work in Yash Chopra’s 2012 romantic drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and followed him with a lead role. in Nitin Kakkar’s Filmistaan, which also released the same year.

Although his performance was appreciated in both projects, the actor didn’t get the recognition he craved before The Family Man premiered in 2019.

When the offer for The Family Man came in, I was hoping it would work because the project was big.

His spontaneity as a performer and chemistry with the show’s main star, Manoj Bajpayee, grabbed audiences and soon his character, JK, became a fan favorite, making Sharib a household name.

The first season of the spy action-thriller series, which centers on Manoj’s Srikant Tiwari, as he juggles his duality of being a middle-class family man and a world-class spy, with JK always by his side.

In the final second season, JK continues to support Srikant as they battle a powerful and brutal new opponent named Raaji, tried by Southern star Samantha Akkineni.

Sharib believes the reason for JK’s immense popularity is his unconditional love for his best friend Srikant.

Everyone wants a best friend in their life and they see that best friend in JK. I think that’s the biggest connection. The unconditional love between JK and Srikant is something that people adore, ”he said, adding that his good nature with Manoj continues to grow both on and off screen.

Following the success of the first season of The Family Man, Sharib went on to star in two other acclaimed Asur and Scam 1992 series: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Sharib said he had read a few scripts, but was in no rush to sign new projects.

“I don’t want to put myself in a category where I want to be the main protagonist or play the most important role. The length of the role doesn’t matter, what I’m looking at is how good it is. is essential to the story and who is the team on board, ”he said.

Season 2 of The Family Man also features Priyamani, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mehek Thakur and Ravindra Vijay, among others.

