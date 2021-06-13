Netflix adds 46 new movies and shows this week





A new week has arrived and with it a bunch of new movies and shows on Netflix. For a week in the middle of the month, a shocking number of things are coming out this week. Whether you’re looking for a new season of a Netflix Original, a new documentary, or a new season of a zombie show, the streaming service has something for everyone. Your time is finally back, Elite Fans! Season 4 will be released on Netflix on Friday, June 18. The show follows a group of working-class teens attending private school and the issues that arise between them and wealthy students. The biggest news for Season 4 is that the series is getting a lot of new cast members A few of the characters from previous seasons return, including Samuel, Guzmán, Ander, Rebeca, and Cayetana. the new cast members includes Manu Rios, Pol Granch, Carla Diaz and Martina Cariddi. Check Out the Season 4 Trailer Here: No longer want a documentary? Netflix is ​​coming out Imagine a scientist Sunday June 13. The documentary tells the story of sexual harassment and gender inequality against women working in science. It’s the same behavior we’ve seen in the entertainment and corporate workplaces, it just received a lot less media coverage. The film was first released in June 2020 but will now be available to stream. Are you looking for a series of zombies? Black summer is back for Season 2 on Thursday, June 17th. The show is set in the same universe as the hugely popular Nation Z. Both shows were created by Karl Schaefer. Black summer stars Justin Chu Cary, Jaime King, Christine Lee, Sal Velez Jr. and Kelsey Flower. It takes place in the early days of the zombie apocalypse and follows a group of people who must work together to survive and reunite with their loved ones. Check Out the Season 2 Trailer Here: This week also brings Paternity with Kevin Hart and Alfre Woodard and the 4 Mobile Suit Gundam films on Friday June 18. Free space: relax your mind, an interactive documentary series on relaxation, also hits Netflix this week on Tuesday, June 15. New on Netflix this week: June 13-19 June 13 Imagine a scientist

The devil below June 14 Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe: Season 1 June 15 Beyond Evil: Season 1

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman: Season 1

ALE

Free space: relax

Let’s Eat: Season 1

Life of crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation

Sir! No sir!

The American Bible Challenge: Season 3

The reason I jump

Moms at Work: Season 5 June 16 A man for the weekend

Lowriders

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis: Season 1

Penguin Town: Season 1

Ragnarok Record: Season 1

security

Silver pads June 17 Ali and the queens

Aziza

Black Summer: Season 2

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel: Season 1

Fan girl

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla: Season 1

Silver Linings Playbook

The Gift: Season 3 June 18 A family

Elite: Season 4

Mobile Suit Gundam I

Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow

Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char Counterattack

Paternity

Jagame Thandhiram

Double: all 30 meters

Rurouni Kenshin: the final

So not worth it: Season 1

Rational Life: Season 1

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 1 June 19 Nevertheless: Season 1 What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!

